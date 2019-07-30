This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amtrak is currently offering a “Get Lost in the Ride” sale, with nearly all Northeast routes discounted by 40%. The deal, which ends August 1, has fares starting at $19 one-way or $38 round-trip. Reduced prices are available for travel from Aug. 11 through Jan. 31, 2020 and there are no blackout dates, so this could be a great way to save when planning your end-of-summer and fall travels. You can even get discounts on the high-speed Acela train.
Below are all of the rates that Amtrak is promoting on its website:
TPG’s Victoria Walker also discovered that the sale may also apply to Amtrak’s Palmetto routes — so it may be worth searching for deals on those routes as well.
Start your search for discounted tickets on the Amtrak website. There’s no coupon code needed to unlock the cheap fares.
Routes: Services include the Acela and Northeast Regional train service between Roanoke or Norfolk, Virginia and Boston. This offer is also available on reserved Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service. Additionally, the offer is valid on Vermonter service between St. Albans, Vermont and Washington, D.C. and Empire Service between New York and Albany, including trains that continue on to Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
Cost: From $19 one-way
Book by: Aug. 1, 2019
Travel Dates: August 11 through January 31, 2020
Restrictions: Prices can’t be combined with other discount codes. Upgrades to Business Class are not permitted, and it’s only valid for Acela Business class and NER coach seats only. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25% cancellation fee applies. Other restrictions may also apply.
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston, MA to New Haven, CT for $29 one-way:
Washington, DC to Richmond, VA for $38 round-trip:
New York, NY to Washington, DC for $39 one-way:
Baltimore, MD to Philadelphia, PA for $62 one-way:
Boston, MA to Washington, DC for $113 one-way:
