American Daily Deals: Kids fly free when you book Caribbean flights today
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you're using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you'll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points (on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, starting Jan. 1, 2021). Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia's courtesy cancellation if you're unable to get the time away from work or family.
American Airlines is beginning 2021 with a series of “Daily Deals,” giving the carrier an opportunity to jumpstart bookings during a period that many would-be travelers may be hesitant to fly or lock in future bookings.
Be sure to bookmark this post. With a new offer going live each morning, we’ll keep updating this page — adding the latest deal up top while listing the expired offerings down below, for future reference.
As travel guru and former TPG staff member JT Genter points out, the carrier’s first offer went live Monday morning, with flyers scoring one free child ticket to the Caribbean for each adult ticket purchased at the same time.
When you purchase a ticket by 11:59 p.m. CT on Jan. 4, 2021, one child (up to 15 years old) can fly free for each adult booked on American Airlines flights to select Caribbean destinations between Jan. 18 and April 30, 2021.
Valid airports include Grenada (GND), Grand Cayman (GCM), Punta Cana (PUJ), George Town (GGT), North Eleuthera (ELH), Puerto Plata (POP), Curacao (CUR), Bermuda (BDA), St. Martin (SXM), Montego Bay (MBJ), Nassau (NAS), Barbados (BGI), Turks and Caicos (PLS), Aruba (AUA), Bonaire (BON), Marsh Harbour (MHH), Antigua (ANU), St. Kitts (SKB), Freeport (FPO), St. Lucia (UVF) and St. Vincent (SVD).
The offer is valid for all cabins, including one-way and round-trip flights, but award tickets, codeshares and contract tickets are excluded. No promo code is required — you should see the discount automatically reflected once you select your flights. Taxes and fees may apply.
Note that as American Airlines awards miles based on the pre-tax cash price of a ticket, the discounted ticket may not be eligible to earn award miles or elite-qualifying credit.
Flexible booking policy
It could be worth considering American’s Daily Deals even if you aren’t planning to travel right now. Offers may be valid for travel several months in the future, and the carrier’s current booking policy adds significant flexibility if you choose to change your trip.
American will waive change fees for all new travel booked by Jan. 31, 2021, including basic economy tickets. Customers can change their origin and destination cities, but a difference in fare may apply. If the airline cancels the flight, customers can request a full refund to their original form of payment.
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns bonus points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel; earn 5x points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through Amextravel), Citi Premier® Card (3x on air travel) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
