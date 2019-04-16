Deal Alert: Alaska Award Sale With Flights From 5,000 Miles Each Way
Alaska’s Mileage Plan just launched a three-day award sale offering award flights as cheap as 5,000 miles each way. At current TPG valuation of 1.8 cents per Alaska mile, 5,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of $90. Adding in taxes and fees starting at just $5.60 each way, these deals are like scoring a sub-$100 flight.
While it could be enticing to use your miles for this sale, note that you can get a lot more value when using Alaska miles on flights with its partners. You can fly Cathay Pacific or Japan Airlines first class to Asia (including a stopover) for just 70,000 miles one-way.
According to the terms of this deal you’ll need to book by 11:59pm PT on Thursday, April 18, 2019. There’s a 21-day minimum purchase requirement and stated blackout dates run from May 18 to 28, 2019. However, these blackout dates aren’t in effect for some routes.
Airline: Alaska
Routes: SEA/SAN/SFO/SJC/PDX and TUS/OMA/SLC/MSP/PHX/IND/EWR/FAI/ABQ/ELP/AUS/SFO/SJC/LAX/LAS/MSY/DAL/OGG and more
Cost: 5,000+ miles each way in economy
Booking Dates: April 16-18
Travel Dates: 21 day minimum purchase. Blackout dates from May 18 to 28, 2019.
Pay Taxes/Fees With: Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Tucson (TUS) to Seattle (SEA) for 5,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Seattle (SEA) to Omaha (OMA) for 5,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Albuquerque (ABQ) to San Diego (SAN) for 5,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Everett (PAE) to San Francisco (SFO) for 5,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Everett (PAE) to San Jose (SJC) for 5,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to Seattle (SEA) for 5,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
El Paso (ELP) to San Diego (SAN) for 5,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Las Vegas (LAS) to San Francisco (SFO) for 5,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Seattle (SEA) for 6,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Phoenix (PHX) to Seattle (SEA) for 6,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Austin (AUS) to San Diego (SAN) for 6,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Everett (PAE) for 6,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Seattle (SEA) to Indianapolis (IND) for 7,500 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
San Jose (SJC) to Dallas Love Field (DAL) for 8,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Seattle (SEA) to Newark (EWR) for 8,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Seattle (SEA) to Fairbanks (FAI) for 9,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
San Francisco (SFO) to New Orleans (MSY) for 9,000 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Portland (PDX) to Maui (OGG) for 12,500 miles + $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way in economy:
Boosting Your Alaska Mileage Plan Balance
If you’re in need of more Alaska miles, you can transfer Marriott Bonvoy points at a 3:1 ratio with a 5,000-mile bonus for transferring 60,000 points. That means you can end up with 25,000 Alaska miles by transferring 60,000 Marriott points. However, beware that Marriott to Alaska transfers took four days in TPG testing.
While it won’t help you for this sale, you can score a limited time offer of a $100 statement credit, 40,000-mile bonus — plus the “Famous Companion Fare” from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22) — by signing up for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card and making $2,000 in purchases within 90 days.
Updated on 2/27/20
Alaska miles are extremely valuable because you can book awards on partners like Emirates, Icelandair, Korean Air and Japan Airlines. The current bonus of 40,000 miles can book you a roundtrip ticket on Alaska Airlines from Boston to San Diego or New York to Seattle, for example.
