Why it’s the Best Credit Card for total value: We’ve long suggested the Chase Sapphire Preferred as a great option for those who are new to earning travel rewards, because it lets you earn valuable, transferable Chase Ultimate Rewards points with strong bonus categories and a reasonable annual fee.
Main Benefits: This travel credit card just increased its sign-up bonus from 50,000 points to 60,000 points, so if you’ve been holding out, you’ve been rewarded for waiting. The $95 annual fee is no longer waived the first year, but based on TPG’s valuations the additional 10,000 points are worth $200, so it’s still an improvement. The Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 2x points on travel and dining; 1x on everything else. For premium rewards redemptions, you’ll find points are typically most valuable when transferred to one of Chase’s excellent 19 airline and three hotel partners. Alternatively, points can be worth 1.25 cents each toward travel and activities booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal, where you can find money-saving options for budget travel and economy flights.
Why it’s the Best Credit Card for flexible travel: There aren’t many cards that get great value for both direct redemptions and transfers to partners, but the Capital One Venture Rewards credit card pulls it off. You can use Capital One miles to offset nearly any travel purchase you make, or transfer them to any of Capital One’s airline partners, making the miles you’ll earn with this card infinitely flexible.
Main Benefits: The Capital One Venture earns 2 miles per dollar on all purchases, and since you can redeem Capital One miles as a statement credit against any travel purchase at a rate of 1 cent per mile, you’ll easily earn 2% back in rewards on everything you buy with the card. But Capital One has also added the ability to transfer its miles to 15 different airlines, including valuable United partners such as Singapore Airlines and Avianca LifeMiles, as well as Delta partner Air France/KLM and even JetBlue if you’re flying domestically. These partners let you truly maximize Capital One miles, opening up valuable premium cabin redemptions for a fraction of the cash price. Best of all, the $95 annual fee is waived the first year, so you can try out the card for free and see if it fits your lifestyle.
Why it’s the Best Credit Card for business bonus categories: The Ink Business Preferred is our favorite credit card for business bonus categories because it makes it easy to earn tons of extra points from your regular monthly business expenses. Thanks to a generous 3 points per dollar in some of the most common business categories, your business will be swimming in rewards just from using the card every day.
Main Benefits: With an 80,000-point sign-up bonus and only a $95 annual fee, you won’t find many cards more valuable to get for your business than the Ink Business Preferred. Based on TPG’s valuations that peg the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards at 2 cents apiece, those 80,000 points are worth a whopping $1,600 in free travel when you redeem them by transferring to Chase’s lucrative airline and hotel partners. The card also features cell phone protection coverage that extends to any employee phones as well when you pay for the phone bill using the card (which also earns 3 points per dollar).
Why it’s the Best Credit Card for travel perks: It’s not cheap, but there’s no credit card that offers better total value than the Amex Platinum, especially for the regular traveler. From airport lounge access to annual credits, a free ShopRunner subscription and even travel protections such as Trip Interruption and Travel Delay coverage, it’s one of the most overall complete credit cards.
Main Benefits: If you’re looking for travel perks, you’ll find them on the Amex Platinum. First, you’ll get 5 points per dollar spent on airfare booked directly via an airline, as well as both airlines and prepaid hotels booked via Amex Travel. Next, the card provides access to three different airport lounge networks, including the extremely popular Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs when you’re flying Delta and over 1,200 Priority Pass lounges worldwide. You’ll also get an up to $200 annual airline fee credit that can be used to offset the cost of fees that airlines charge for services ranging from seat upgrades to checked bags to bringing pets on board. On top of that, you’ll get up to $200 in annual Uber credits, which can be used either for ride-hailing or on UberEats when you’re hungry. And finally, the Amex Platinum even provides $100 in annual credit at Saks Fifth Avenue, so you can look your best when you’re traveling. Add it all together and you’re getting at least $500 in credits alone each year from the Amex Platinum, which nearly offsets the card’s entire annual fee.
Why it’s the Best Credit Card for businesses: For businesses who just want a simple everyday card for all their business expenses, the Capital One Spark Miles card is a perfect choice. You’ll earn a market-leading 2 miles per dollar on every business purchase, and the miles are easy to redeem for travel without worrying about blackout dates or award availability.
Main Benefits: You won’t find a larger bonus on any credit card than the up to 200,000 bonus miles you can currently get by signing up for the Spark Miles card. You’ll have to meet a significant spending requirement of $50,000 in six months to earn all those extra miles, but many businesses can easily meet that threshold just from their regular monthly business expenses. Along with earning 2 miles per dollar on all your business expenses, with the Spark Miles card, you’ll also get 5 miles per dollar for hotels and car rentals booked through Capital One Travel. And once your business has earned those miles, you can redeem them either with the card’s “Purchase Eraser” feature to wipe out any travel purchase at a rate of 1 cent per mile, or by transferring miles to one of Capital One’s 15 airline partners.
Why it’s the Best Credit Card for Sky Club Access: Frequent Delta flyers can enjoy an enhanced flight experience when you have the Delta Reserve. Between earning double miles on Delta purchases and complimentary Delta Sky Club access, it’s a no-brainer for any traveler loyal to Delta.
Main Benefits: The Delta Reserve comes with a wide range of benefits to help upgrade your overall flight experience. First, you’ll get complimentary access to Delta Sky Club airport lounges — you can even bring along two guests for only $29 each per visit. The card also comes with an annual companion certificate so you can bring a guest with you on an itinerary (you’ll just pay the taxes and fees). You’ll get access to the Delta Reserve Concierge, who can help you book a restaurant reservation, plan a trip and much more. For Delta flyers who don’t already have elite status, you’ll get elite-like benefits such as priority boarding, free checked bags and in-flight discounts, plus MQM boosts when you hit certain spending thresholds.
Why it’s the Best Credit Card for travel purchases: Earning 3 points per dollar on all travel purchases makes the Chase Sapphire Reserve the top choice among credit cards when it comes to buying almost anything travel-related. Even better, a wide range of purchases are considered “travel” — everything from airlines, hotels, car rentals and cruises to taxis, subways, buses, parking and more.
Main Benefits: Whether you’re traveling locally or internationally, you should be able to find a place in your purse or wallet for the Chase Sapphire Reserve. The card starts with a $300 travel credit every year, which is automatically applied to any eligible travel purchases, making it incredibly easy to use and offsetting two-thirds of the $450 annual fee right off the bat. In addition to bonus points on travel purchases, the card also earns 3 points per dollar on all dining purchases, including delivery services such as Seamless, Grubhub and UberEats. And road warriors can use the card to access over 1,200 Priority Pass airport lounges and restaurants and get away from the hustle and bustle of the terminal, along with having numerous travel protections such as trip delay coverage and primary rental car insurance.
Why it’s the Best Credit Card for casual Delta flyers: This card is best for those who want to earn Delta SkyMiles and take advantage of a few elite-like benefits without a high annual fee. A few benefits are being changed in January 2020 that make this card an even better choice for casual Delta flyers.
Main Benefits: The Delta Amex Gold comes with a free checked bag on Delta flights for you and up to eight companions plus and priority boarding for you and up to nine companions. Get 20% off inflight purchases. And effective 1/30/2020, earn a $100 Delta Flight Credit after spending $10,000 on the card in a calendar year. There’s no foreign transaction fee and it comes with access to the Global Assist Hotline.
Why it’s the Best Credit Card for hotels: If you stay at Hilton hotels even a handful of times a year, you’ll get strong value out of the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass card. The card earns a whopping 12 points per dollar at Hilton properties and offers complimentary Hilton Gold elite status, which means you’ll get complimentary breakfast, increased earnings and space-available upgrades just from having the card.
Main Benefits: The Hilton Honors Surpass card comes with a welcome bonus of 125,000 bonus points after after you use your new Card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Those 125,000 points are worth $750 based on TPG’s most recent point valuations. The card can also be useful when you’re not on the road, earning not only 12 points per dollar at participating Hilton properties but also 6 points per dollar at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, and 3 points per dollar on all other purchases. In addition, you’ll get 10 Priority Pass visits per year with the card, and if you’re a big spender, putting $15,000 on purchases on your card in a calendar year will earn you a complimentary weekend night reward on top of it all.
Why it’s the Best Credit Card for dining: If you dine out on a regular basis, you won’t find a more powerful credit card than the American Express Gold. With 4 points per dollar at all restaurants worldwide and up to $120 in dining credits each and every year, the Amex Gold is designed specifically to maximize dining purchases and should be in every foodie’s purse or wallet.
Main Benefits:The American Express Gold has you covered across the board when it comes to food, whether you’re eating in or dining out. Not only does the card earn 4 points per dollar at restaurants, but you’ll get that same 4 points per dollar at supermarkets in the U.S., up to $25,000 in purchases per year (then 1 point). On top of that, you’ll also earn 3 points per dollar on all flights purchased directly with airlines or via Amex Travel, plus the card comes with an up to $100 annual airline fee credit that can be used for flight expenses such as checked baggage, seat upgrades and much more. Add that $100 airline credit together with the card’s up to $120 dining credit, and you’ll nearly offset the entire annual fee each year through credits alone.
Credit cards offer a convenient way to pay for purchases while building credit and earning rewards. There are hundreds of credit cards available, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. For instance, you might find a card with a strong balance transfer offer but no rewards, or a great travel card that has an annual fee. The key is to understand your individual needs and what cards you can qualify for based on your credit profile, then pick the best credit card that meets those requirements.
There are a number of factors to consider when choosing the right credit card for you. The top three to keep in mind are as follows:
Credit Profile
Credit cards are available to people with a wide range of credit profiles, from those with excellent credit scores to folks that are rebuilding their credit or starting from scratch. Even if you don’t have a top-notch credit profile, there are credit cards you may be eligible for, but you should know before applying which cards you’re most likely able to get so you don’t waste time and a hard inquiry trying to get a card you won’t get approved for. While this means you might not be able to get a premium credit card without a strong credit profile, by getting other cards and using them responsibly, you can build up your credit score over time and improve the likelihood that you’ll eventually be eligible for the very top cards.
Earning Categories
The biggest advantage of most credit cards is how much you earn in rewards based on your spending. This means it’s important to pay attention to each card’s bonus categories, which are the types of purchases that earn extra rewards. Some of the most popular bonus earning categories include travel and dining purchases, but there are many other earning categories, from groceries to entertainment to streaming services to even fitness club memberships. When choosing a credit card, you’ll want to match the card that best rewards your personal spending patterns so you can maximize how many bonus rewards you earn on a regular basis.
Interest and Fees
Credit cards are notorious for having high interest rates, so it’s vital that you either avoid paying any interest at all by paying your bill in full each and every month, or choose a card with a low interest rate. However, when it comes to fees, the calculation is a bit different, as it can sometimes make sense to pay an annual fee — even a substantial one — if the benefits you get from the card are worth the cost. When choosing the right card for you, you’ll want to calculate how much value you think you’ll get from the card and then compare that amount to the card’s annual fee. If you’re getting more in value than it’s costing you, then the card may be a good choice for you. You’ll also want to consider other fees that might apply to using the card, such as whether it charges foreign transaction fees when you use it on international purchases.
Other Factors
Other factors to consider when choosing the right credit card are the travel benefits it provides, whether it offers bonus perks for high spending levels, protection coverages, the card’s issuer and convenience.
Credit card companies offer different kinds of cards to meet different consumer needs. Some people put a lot of money on their cards every month and then pay them off immediately — those people benefit from a card that returns a portion of their spending in the form of rewards. Others tend to carry a balance from month to month — they’re better served with a card that offers a low ongoing interest rate. Still others are working to improve their credit — issuers have cards designed for those people, too.
Rewards Credit Cards
If you’re interested in frequent flyer miles, hotel points or a retailer’s rebate program, a rewards credit card could be right for you. Rewards credit cards offer proprietary points or miles that can be accumulated and redeemed for free goods, services or travel. In some cases, the rewards earned from certain credit cards can be transferred to a variety of other programs — these are known as flexible rewards. The upside of rewards credit cards is that in some cases, you can leverage the points or miles to get more value from them than you would from cash. The downside is you must redeem the rewards within the loyalty system they were issued from.
Cash-Back Credit Cards
There’s nothing more powerful than cold hard cash, and if you’re just looking for money in your pocket, you’ll likely want a cash-back credit card. With a cash-back card, you’ll earn a percentage rebate on every purchase (i.e.: 1%, 2%, 2.5%) that adds up to cash in your account. Most cash-back cards provide the ability to redeem your earned cash back as either a statement credit against other charges on your card, as a check or direct deposit into your bank account, or in some cases for gift cards or at retail partners when making purchases.
No-Annual-Fee Credit Cards
Even though you can often get enough value from a credit card to offset the annual fee it charges, some people never want to pay an annual fee for a card. For those folks, there are plenty of no-annual-fee credit card choices on the market today. While you won’t find the top-end benefits, perks and earning rates of cards with annual fees on a free credit card, there are definitely worthwhile options that can earn you plenty of rewards or cash back.
Other Types
There are also specific types of credit cards for businesses, for people looking to carry a balance at a low interest rate, for those loyal to a specific airline, hotel or retail brand and many other categories of cards.
To make sure you’re maximizing what a credit card can do for you, you should take time every 12 months to analyze your overall financial picture and determine if your current credit card is serving your needs. If you aren’t earning bonus rewards in the categories you spend in most often, or if you don’t have the travel benefits you need, or if you’re paying a high annual fee but aren’t taking advantage of the card’s features, it may be time to get a new credit card that better fits your requirements. Keep in mind that circumstances change over time, and a credit card that was previously right for you may no longer be a good fit. With so many options on the market, there’s no reason to have the wrong credit card in your purse or wallet.
Before you sit down and fill out a credit card application, make sure you know your own personal credit score (remember to check your score with all three major credit bureaus), as well as what features you want most in a credit card and the best options on the market with those features. Also, it’s important to know the application restrictions and rules for the specific financial institution that issues the card you’re applying for. You want to make sure you’re eligible for the card based on the issuer’s restrictions so you don’t waste time and a hard credit inquiry on a card you won’t be able to get.
There are dozens of financial institutions that issue credit cards, from international banks to local credit unions. If you prefer individual attention and a one-on-one relationship with your issuer, you might want to look for a neighborhood bank that can offer you that level of attention. On the other hand, the largest issuers tend to be able to offer the most generous perks thanks to being able to leverage their size. So, if your focus is on the best earning rates and benefits, you might prefer to apply with the largest issuers with the most robust credit card portfolios. These issuers include Chase, American Express, Citi, Capital One, Barclays, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.
