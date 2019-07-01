Our points-obsessed staff uses a plethora of credit cards on a daily basis. If anyone on our team wouldn't recommend an offer to a friend or family member, we wouldn't recommend it on the The Points Guy either. Our opinions are our own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners.
As of August 2019
From massive welcome offers to high-rate rewards, we picked the top credit cards from our partners that'll help you earn and burn like The Points Guy. Compare these offers to find the one that's right for you.
Best for Beginners
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Annual Fee $95
Welcome Offer
$1200
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Earning Rewards
Best for Hotels.com Bookings
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
Annual Fee $0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Welcome Offer
$700
50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earning Rewards
Best for Total Value
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Annual Fee $550
Welcome Offer
$1200
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
Earning Rewards
Best for Delta Flyers
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Annual Fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer
$360+
Limted Time Offer: Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months. Offer Expires 8/15/2019. Additionally, receive 50% back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your Card within the first 3 months, up to $300 back.
Earning Rewards
Best for Small Businesses
Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card
Annual Fee $95
Welcome Offer
$1600
Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Earning Rewards
Best for Hilton Loyalists
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Annual Fee $95
Welcome Offer
$780
Limited Time Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points and a free weekend night reward after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 4 months of Card membership.
Earning Rewards
Best for Hilton Business Travelers
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
Annual Fee $95
Welcome Offer
$780
Limited Time Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points and a Free Weekend Night Reward after you spend $5,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 4 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 8/28/2019.
Earning Rewards
Best for Employee Spending
Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business
Annual Fee $0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Welcome Offer
$700
50,000 miles once you spend $4,500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earning Rewards
