Maximize your travel.
Search

How We Picked Our Best Cards

Our points-obsessed staff uses a plethora of credit cards on a daily basis. If anyone on our team wouldn't recommend an offer to a friend or family member, we wouldn't recommend it on the The Points Guy either. Our opinions are our own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners.

TPG Points Valuation

Valuations are based on what TPG would pay to buy points and the overall redemption value, factoring in variables like award availability, fees and change or cancellation policies.

Learn more

Best Credit Cards

As of August 2019

From massive welcome offers to high-rate rewards, we picked the top credit cards from our partners that'll help you earn and burn like The Points Guy. Compare these offers to find the one that's right for you.

JUMP TO

Best for Beginners

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Annual Fee $95

using Chase's secure site

2018 TPG Reader Award Winner
60,000

Welcome Offer

$1200

Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Earning Rewards

  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide
  • 1X point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
Learn More

Best for Hotels.com Bookings

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Annual Fee $0 intro for first year; $95 after that

using Capital One's secure site

50,000

Welcome Offer

$700

50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Earning Rewards

  • 10X miles on thousands of hotels; learn more at hotels.com/venture
  • 2X miles on every purchase, every day
Learn More

Best for Total Value

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Annual Fee $550

using American Express's secure site

60,000

Welcome Offer

$1200

Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.

Earning Rewards

  • 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
  • 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
Learn More
Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.
Limited Time Offer

Best for Delta Flyers

Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express

Annual Fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.

using American Express's secure site

30,000

Welcome Offer

$360+

Limted Time Offer: Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months. Offer Expires 8/15/2019. Additionally, receive 50% back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your Card within the first 3 months, up to $300 back.

Earning Rewards

  • 2X Earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta.
  • 1X Earn one mile for every eligible dollar you spend on purchases.
Learn More
Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Best for Small Businesses

Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card

Annual Fee $95

using Chase's secure site

80,000

Welcome Offer

$1600

Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Earning Rewards

  • 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
  • 1X point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
Learn More
Limited Time Offer

Best for Hilton Loyalists

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Annual Fee $95

using American Express's secure site

130,000

Welcome Offer

$780

Limited Time Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points and a free weekend night reward after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 4 months of Card membership.

Earning Rewards

  • 12X Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton Portfolio
  • 6X Earn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations
  • 3X Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card
Learn More
Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.
Limited Time Offer

Best for Hilton Business Travelers

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

Annual Fee $95

using American Express's secure site

130,000

Welcome Offer

$780

Limited Time Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points and a Free Weekend Night Reward after you spend $5,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 4 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 8/28/2019.

Earning Rewards

  • 12X 12X at hotels & resorts in the Hilton portfolio
  • 6X 6X on Select Business & Travel Purchases
  • 3X 3X Everywhere Else. Terms & Limitations Apply.
Learn More
Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Best for Employee Spending

Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business

Annual Fee $0 intro for first year; $95 after that

using Capital One's secure site

50,000

Welcome Offer

$700

50,000 miles once you spend $4,500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Earning Rewards

  • 2X miles per $1 on every purchase, everywhere
Learn More
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.

Need a Different Card?

Advertiser Disclosure

Many of the credit card offers that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which ThePointsGuy.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers. Please view our advertising policy page for more information.

Editorial Note: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.