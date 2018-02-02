FAQs About the Capital One Venture Rewards/Hotels.com 10x Partnership
Earlier this week TPG himself, along with Captain Obvious from Hotels.com and Jeopardy’s Ken Jennings, announced on Facebook Live a brand-new partnership between Capital One and Hotels.com. Thanks to this new collaboration, people with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card can now get 10x miles when booking hotel reservations at Hotels.com and using a special link.
Below, we’ve answered the most common questions about this new partnership, including exactly what steps you have to take in order to get the bonus miles and which cardholders are eligible. We expect you’ll have more questions, and if you want to learn more about a particular feature that isn’t addressed here, please add it to the comments below.
Question: When does the new Capital One/Hotels.com partnership take effect?
Answer: The partnership officially launched on January 30, 2018, and will remain in effect for at least two full years until Jan. 31, 2020.
Q: Do both the Capital One Venture Rewards card and the Capital One VentureOne card get this offer?
A: Yes, both cards are eligible for the 10x bonus miles.
Q: What’s the difference between the Venture Rewards and the VentureOne cards?
A: The primary difference is that the Venture Rewards card earns 2 miles per dollar on every purchase, while the VentureOne only earns 1.25 miles per dollar on all purchases.
Q: How much are the annual fees?
A: The annual fee on the Capital One Venture Rewards card is $95 per year (waived the first year). There is no annual fee on the Capital One VentureOne card.
Q: How much are these points worth?
A: You’ll get 1 cent per point by using the “Purchase Eraser” feature to redeem for statement credits against travel purchases made on your Capital One Venture card, or by booking travel via the online Capital One Venture portal.
Q: How do I get 10x miles at Hotels.com using the Capital One Venture cards?
A: In order to get the 10x bonus miles, you need to book your reservation through the specialized link — hotels.com/venture — and choose “Pay Now” at checkout. Of course, you also have to pay for the reservation using a Capital One Venture or VentureOne card.
Q: Can I book through the Hotels.com app and get 10x miles?
A: No, you need to use the hotels.com/venture link, so the app is excluded. However, you can book on the Hotels.com mobile website (using that same link) and get 10x miles.
Q: Do I earn the 10x miles on top of the usual base miles, or is it 10x miles in total?
A: You’ll get 10x miles in total for reservations made at the hotels.com/venture link, including the base miles.
Q: If I book through the specialized link, can I still collect rewards with Hotels.com Rewards?
A: Yes, you can still use Hotels.com Rewards to get one free night after 10 nights booked at Hotels.com when using the hotels.com/venture link.
Q: If I book through the specialized link, can I still use Hotels.com Secret Prices or use a coupon code?
A: Yes, you can still get Secret Prices or use a coupon code when booking through the hotels.com/venture link. However, as is normally the case with Hotels.com, using a coupon code will prevent you from collecting nights in the Hotels.com Rewards program, though you will still get the 10x miles on your Capital One Venture card.
Q: If I book through the specialized link, can I also use a shopping portal for Hotels.com?
A: No, you cannot use a shopping portal when using the hotels.com/venture link.
Q: If I book through the Hotels.com link, will I still be eligible to earn hotel points and credit toward elite status?
A: Hotels generally don’t award points or elite status credit on paid stays booked through an online travel agency (OTA). If you have status with a hotel and book with Hotels.com, you may also miss out on elite perks.
Q: Are the prices higher when booking through hotels.com/venture than they would be otherwise at the regular Hotels.com page?
A: The hotel prices are identical between the specialized link and Hotels.com itself.
Q: If these cards get 10x miles for Hotels.com bookings, why is it sometimes referred to as a 20% discount?
A: Since you can stack the 10x miles from the Capital One Venture cards with the free night earned from Hotels.com Rewards — and the value of that free night is the average of your previous 10 paid nights — you’re effectively getting back 10% of each of those 10 paid nights in the free night. Therefore, 10% of each paid night plus 10x miles at 1 cent each equals a 20% discount.
Q: If I have an existing Capital One Venture Rewards or VentureOne card, do I get the 10x miles at Hotels.com, or is it only for new cardholders?
A: Existing cardholders are also eligible for the 10x bonus miles, so long as they book their reservations using the hotels.com/Venture link.
Q: If I have an existing reservation at Hotels.com, can I cancel it and rebook using the specialized link to get 10x miles?
A: Yes, you can cancel and rebook if your existing hotel reservation allows you to cancel without penalty. Remember when rebooking through the hotels.com/venture link, you must choose to “Pay Now” and pay with one of the two Capital One Venture cards.
Q: What qualifies as “travel purchases” for statement credits?
A: The travel category on the Venture cards include purchases made from airlines, hotels, rail lines, car rental agencies, limousine services, bus lines, cruise lines, taxi cabs, travel agents and time shares. Availability for redemption is based on the merchant category code assigned to purchases by the merchant.
Q: What is the minimum point redemption?
A: There is no minimum point redemption for travel statement credits — you can redeem as little as 1 point.
Q: What are the sign-up bonuses on these cards?
A: The Capital One Venture Rewards card currently offers 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months after account opening. The Capital One VentureOne Rewards card currently offers 20,000 miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening.
Q: If I have previously had a Capital One Venture card, closed it, and apply again now, can I still get the sign-up bonus? Do I have to wait a certain amount of time before I’m eligible again?
A: Capital One doesn’t have any firm rules against getting a sign-up bonus again or a set period of time you have to wait to get a second bonus. However, the bank is sensitive to people who have had many credit card accounts and has been known to deny folks who appear to “churn” cards.
Q: Which credit bureau does Capital One pull credit reports from when you apply for a credit card?
A: Capital One pulls credit reports from all three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — for one credit card application, so be aware that you will see an inquiry on all three of your credit reports if you apply for a Capital One card.
Q: What kind of travel protection benefits are available with these cards?
A: With either card, you’ll get Visa Signature benefits, which includes Travel Accident Insurance up to $250,000 and Lost Luggage Reimbursement up to $3,000. You’ll also get secondary Auto Rental Coverage.
Q: What kind of purchase protection is available with these cards?
A: When making everyday purchases with either card, you’ll get Extended Warranty Protection, which doubles the manufacturers warranty up to one extra year for warranties of three years or less, with a maximum of $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per cardholder. Both cards also come with Purchase Security, which replaces, repairs, or reimburses you for purchases in the event of theft or damage within 90 days of the purchase date, up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per cardholder.
Q: Are there any foreign transactions fees with the Capital One Venture cards?
A: No, neither card has foreign transaction fees.
For more information, read our complete review of the Capital One Venture Rewards card.
