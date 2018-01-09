This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – The Platinum Card® from American Express
The Starwood Preferred Guest program eliminated the option to status match to one of its elite status levels in 2011. However, last year it offered a status challenge for members, and 2018 is no different. As Loyalty Lobby reports, you can now register for SPG’s latest challenge for Gold or Platinum status.
In order to complete the status challenge for SPG Gold or Platinum status, you must register by June 30, 2018. To register, call SPG customer service (1-888-625-4988) or email platinum.liason@starwoodhotels.com to request the challenge. Once you’re registered, you’ll have to complete the required number of nights (9 for Gold or 18 for Platinum) between a three-month period according to the schedule below:
- January 1 to March 31, 2018
- February 1 to April 30, 2018
- March 1 to May 31, 2018
Note that the first period has already begun, so if you choose that, you’ll have a shorter amount of time to meet your night requirements. In order to successfully challenge to SPG Platinum status, you’ll have to complete 18 paid nights, and if you’re looking to get Gold status, you’ll have to complete nine paid nights. If you successfully complete the challenge on or before February 28, 2018, you’ll have the status until February 28, 2019. However, if you successfully complete the challenge on or after March 1, 2018, you’ll have the status until February 28, 2020. So, it could be a good idea to wait to complete the challenge until after February 28.
If you want to challenge for Gold status, you’re not eligible to register if you’ve had Gold or Platinum status since 2013, and you’re only eligible for the Platinum status challenge if you haven’t had Platinum status since 2013. In addition, if you’ve ever completed an SPG status challenge in the past, you’re not eligible to participate in this challenge. If you register to participate in the challenge and fail to succeed in the night requirement, you can re-register and attempt to get the night requirement during a different three-month period. Only paid stays are eligible for this challenge — award stays do not count. You can read the full terms and conditions of the status challenge here.
If you’re interested in getting SPG Gold or Platinum status, this status challenge could be a great opportunity to get it, as SPG Gold status usually requires 10 stays or 25 nights, and Platinum status usually requires 25 stays or 50 nights. Keep in mind that you can also get complimentary SPG Gold status from the Amex Platinum Card and avoid the stay and night requirements altogether.
Also, remember that once you get SPG status, you can then instantly link it to your Marriott account. So, if you were to status challenge to Gold or Platinum status, you could then match it to also get Gold or Platinum status, respectively with Marriott.
Featured image of the St. Regis Maldives.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.