How Readers Would Use the Capital One Venture Cards’ New 10x Miles on Hotels.com
In case you missed TPG’s Facebook Live with Captain Obvious and Ken Jennings and our posts on the site, today brought some exciting news in the credit card space. Now through Jan. 31, 2020, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card are offering 10x miles when you book through Hotels.com/Venture and pay with either card — a big step up from the 2x miles these cards previously offered on all purchases. Not only do these cards now offer 10% back on eligible Hotels.com purchases, but you can also get an additional 10% back on these bookings thanks to the free night Hotels.com Rewards offers for every 10 nights you book through the site.
Of course, as many readers have pointed out, using either of these cards to get up to 20% back on Hotels.com stays won’t be worth it to hotel loyalists set on enjoying elite benefits and earning credit toward status. Because Hotels.com is an online travel agency (OTA), booking through it will generally disqualify you from earning status credits and enjoying elite perks. However, for those of you who don’t log enough hotel stays each year to earn hotel status in the first place — not to mention those who prefer a more unique experience than what’s offered by many chain properties — this newly increased return on Hotels.com makes the Venture cards extra appealing.
If you fall into the latter camp, here’s some inspiration — courtesy of TPG readers sharing on Facebook — on how you could use the Venture or VentureOne to book stays at unique properties and work toward free travel at the same time:
“I would book a room at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa! 10% off this hotel would be an amazing deal since good discounts on Disney properties are really hard to find. This is a hotel we have always wanted to book, but can never justify the cost.” — Candice E.
“Having just booked a number of hotels in New Zealand, where there are very few chains (and no Marriott/SPG), I would totally do this on those I need to book independently!!” — Jane B.
“Oh! This justifies the annual fee increase from $59 to $95 for those who don’t care for hotel loyalty.” — Raymond B.
“I would only use this when booking outside of the main hotel loyalty programs.” — Kraig C.
“My husband and I are going to Japan in May and would love to stay in a traditional Japanese Ryokan such as Fuji Onsenji Yumedono!” — Molly M.
If you have questions about this new feature of the Capital One Venture cards, we’ll be answering questions live on Wednesday in the TPG Lounge starting at 4pm Eastern, so please join us then.
Featured photo by Onsenji Yumedono.
