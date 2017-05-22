This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Over a month ago, we told you about a 30% transfer bonus from American Express Membership Rewards points to Virgin Atlantic. Then, we followed up, explaining how you can use this transfer bonus to book ANA’s spectacular first-class product round-trip from the US to Tokyo for 70,000-93,000 Amex points. Since then, our inboxes have been filled with success stories from readers thrilled about successfully booking this deal.
If you’ve missed out so far, we wanted to give you one last reminder: Today is the last day to transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club with a 30% bonus.
As a reminder, you can earn Membership Rewards points with a variety of cards, including:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
- The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express
If you miss out on this transfer bonus, you can still book ANA flights through Virgin Atlantic — but it’s going to cost you more American Express Membership Rewards points:
|Round-trip to/from Tokyo (NRT/HND)
|Economy
|Business
|First Class
|From
|Without bonus
|With bonus
|Without bonus
|With bonus
|Without bonus
|With bonus
|Honolulu (HNL)
|45,000
|35,000
|70,000
|54,000
|90,000
|70,000
|Seattle (SEA)
|60,000
|47,000
|90,000
|70,000
|110,000
|85,000
|San Francisco (SFO)
|60,000
|47,000
|90,000
|70,000
|110,000
|85,000
|San Jose (SJC)
|60,000
|47,000
|90,000
|70,000
|110,000
|85,000
|Los Angeles (LAX)
|60,000
|47,000
|90,000
|70,000
|110,000
|85,000
|Chicago (ORD)
|65,000
|50,000
|95,000
|74,000
|120,000
|93,000
|Houston (IAH)
|65,000
|50,000
|95,000
|74,000
|120,000
|93,000
|New York City (JFK)
|65,000
|50,000
|95,000
|74,000
|120,000
|93,000
|Washington, D.C. (IAD)
|65,000
|50,000
|95,000
|74,000
|120,000
|93,000
A quick guide on how this works:
- Search for ANA award availability [United, ExpertFlyer, ANA or Aeroplan]. Remember that you have to book a round-trip to use Virgin Atlantic miles on ANA.
- Call Virgin Atlantic to put flights on hold (up to 48 hours).
- Log in to your American Express account.
- Click Membership Rewards on the right side of the main page.
- Click the Travel tab.
- Scroll down and click “Get Started” under Transfer Points.
- Select Virgin Atlantic Flying Club.
- Link your Membership Rewards and Flying Club accounts, if not already linked.
- Transfer the number of points you need (based on the chart above).
- Log in to your Virgin Atlantic account to confirm that the points have transferred. In our testing, this transfer happens instantaneously. Let us know if it takes longer than a few minutes.
- Call Virgin Atlantic back and ticket the held flight.
To be clear, the whole process doesn’t have to be completed today — just the transfer from Amex to Virgin Atlantic. So, if you have enough flexibility to wait for award space to open up, you can speculatively transfer points to Virgin Atlantic. However, remember devaluations can happen at any time.
Let us know if you book ANA flights using this transfer bonus.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.