Hilton HHonors Members Now Get Up to 10% Off Select Stays
Hilton is currently testing a program to give HHonors members a discount when you book directly through the chain, rather than via a third-party booking site or travel agent. The rates appear to be available to all HHonors members, regardless of status level — note that if you don’t already have elite status with Hilton, you can get it instantly (and for free) with The Platinum Card from American Express.
Here’s how the discount breaks down:
- HHonors members booking within a 14 day window prior to their stay will receive 2% off the hotel’s Best Available Rate all days of the week.
- Members booking 15 days or more prior to their stay will receive 3% off BAR for stays Sunday-Thursday and 10% for off for stays Friday-Saturday.
- Offer subject to availability at participating hotels and resorts in Houston, San Diego, Miami and New York City.
That last bullet is especially notable — the discount is currently only available in those cities, though if Hilton deems the program a success, it could certainly roll out to more destinations.
As the terms state, you’ll save 10% on a stay checking in Friday night and out Saturday night, such as the sample stay from January 2016 at the Conrad New York. In this case, you’ll save $21 of the $209 rate, bringing the total price (before tax) to $188. Note that depending on the day of the week, you may save more with the AAA discount, so be sure to check all of your eligible rate options before booking.
H/T: One Mile at a Time
