TPG reader Daniel tweeted me to ask about finding a hotel in Jerusalem:
@thepointsguy – “Do you have any rewards hotel recommendations in Jerusalem? I can only see Waldorf/Hilton and Crowne/IHG.”
I’ve never been to Israel, but I really would like to visit in the future. There are plenty of options in Tel Aviv, but your options are limited when it comes to rewards hotels in Jerusalem. You really have three to choose from (the two that you mentioned, plus one other):
- Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem (Hilton) – 80,000 HHonors points per night
- Crowne Plaza (IHG) – 20,000 IHG points per night
- Ramada Jerusalem (Wyndham) – 15,000 Wyndham points per night
Hotel rates in Jerusalem aren’t crazy high, especially if you visit in the winter, so another option is to use points earned from a credit card like the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard, which lets you use points to wipe eligible travel expenses from your statement. You could stay at a boutique hotel and redeem your Arrival miles at 1 cent apiece to cover the cost.
Similarly, you could use points from cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Citi Prestige or Citi Premier Card. You’ll get 1.25 cents per point for redeeming Ultimate Rewards through Chase Travel, or 1 cent per point when you redeem points for hotels through the ThankYou Travel Center. That’s not great value, but it may be worthwhile to keep your hotel points and use them in a market where the prices are much higher.
