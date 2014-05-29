This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This afternoon, Avis sent out a blast to American Airlines AAdvantage members announcing a new promotion now through July 15th where AAdvantage members can earn up to 7,500 bonus miles for car rentals at participating Avis airport locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. Get the bonus miles by using code MUAA036.
Per the Embrace the Ride page, the promotion will accrue the following miles:
- Earn 1,000 AAdvantage bonus miles on rentals of 1-2 days.
- Earn 3,000 AAdvantage bonus miles on rentals of 3-4 days.
- Earn 5,000 AAdvantage bonus miles on rentals of 5-6 days.
- Earn 7,500 AAdvantage bonus miles on rentals of 7 or more days. I value AA miles at 1.7 cents a piece, so 7,500 miles to me is worth ~$127.50- not a bad return, especially if you can get a cheap rental.
I made a sample booking at LAX from June 8th to June 15th and the cheapest rental is only $199.26, all taxes included. Valuing AA miles at 1.7 cents a pop ($127), thats like getting a 64% “rebate” on the rental in the form of miles- not bad! Plus, when you charge your rental on a Sapphire Preferred or Barclaycard Arrival you get 2 points per dollar, which is an additial 2.2%+ back in value.
This is one of the more lucrative car rental promotions that I’ve seen in a while- if you find any amazing deals on rentals please share in the comments!
