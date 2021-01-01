How We Picked Our Best Cards

Our points-obsessed staff uses a plethora of credit cards on a daily basis. If anyone on our team wouldn't recommend an offer to a friend or family member, we wouldn't recommend it on the The Points Guy either. Our opinions are our own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners.

TPG Points Valuation

Valuations are based on what TPG would pay to buy points and the overall redemption value, factoring in variables like award availability, fees and change or cancellation policies.

Our Favorite Travel & Airline Cards

American Express® Gold Card

Current Offer 60,000 points

Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $250

$1,200

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

Essential Reading

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Superlative Badge
2018 TPG Reader Award Winner
Current Offer 80,000 points

Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

$1,600

Earning Rewards

Essential Reading

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Current Offer 100,000 miles

Earn 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening, or still earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $95

$1,400

Earning Rewards

Essential Reading

Superlative Badge

Best for Hilton loyalists who want perks

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Current Offer 150,000 points

Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn a one-time $100 statement credit after using your new Card to purchase an Expert Flyer Premium annual subscription ($99.99 plus applicable taxes, followed by automatic renewal) within your first year.

Annual fee $450

$900

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

Essential Reading

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Current Offer 60,000 points

Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.

Annual fee $550

$1,200

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

Essential Reading

Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card

Current Offer 20,000 miles

Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel

$280

Earning Rewards

Essential Reading

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Current Offer $150

Earn a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Earning Rewards

Essential Reading

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card

Current Offer 125,000 points

Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 1/13/2021.

Annual fee $450

$1,000

Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Earning Rewards

Essential Reading

