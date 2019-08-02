This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve been putting off buying a refillable water bottle before your next trip, you may want to hurry up. San Francisco International (SFO) has decided to ban the sale of plastic water bottles at the airport, effective August 20, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Related: Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Opens at San Francisco International
The ban is coming because of an ordinance passed by the city of San Francisco in 2014. The policy banned the sale of plastic water bottles on city-owned property.
The change is part of SFO’s zero-waste effort to divert 90% of landfill waste by 2021 through composting, recycling and encouraging travelers to bring reusable products. The airport has installed hydration stations throughout its terminals for travelers to refill water bottles on the go.
Facing growing concerns about sustainability in travel, measures like this one help to curb the environmental impact of air travel.
Related: Your Guide to Airline Carbon Offset Programs
SFO spokesman Doug Yakel told the Chronicle that SFO is the first airport in the country to take this step. “We’re on the leading edge for the industry,” he said, “and we want to push the boundaries of sustainability initiatives.”
Photo Courtesy of San Francisco International Airport.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.