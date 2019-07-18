This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Winter is here… Well, specifically in Budapest, Hungary and in the form of a $43 a night Airbnb. If you’re planning a trip to the Hungarian capital soon and still can’t get the HBO hit out of your head, we just found the place you’re going to want to stay.
The apartment is located in the “so called entertainment district” according to the listing, also known as Erzsébetváros on the Pest side of the city. This is where you’ll even find Budapest’s famous ruin bars, including Szimpla Kert. The Airbnb itself, though, is on a “quiet street” a few blocks from the hustle and bustle.
According to the listing, it comes with a fully-equipped kitchen and a brand-new bathroom, perfect for two or three people. There’s a double bed on top of the loft, and another below it. It has Wi-Fi, too, in case you’re not a die-hard fan of the show and need to Google who the “Mother of Dragons” is. Oh, and let’s not forget the coat of armor and decorations all over the walls.
The flat has glowing reviews, too — and even if you’re not a GoT fan, it’s hard to beat that price. Before you book, though, make sure you have a card that earns you bonus points on Airbnb stays, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x) or Chase Sapphire Preferred (2x), and don’t forget to check out our tips for finding the perfect Airbnb and the best things to pack.
Your watch is just beginning…
Featured image courtesy of Airbnb
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.