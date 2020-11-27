Deal alert: Xanterra offering up to 40% off on your bucket list national park trip
Socially distanced vacations and road trips are all the rage in the age of coronavirus. National park vacations are especially popular.
If you’ve always dreamed of doing a bucket list trip to a national park, there may not be a better time to plan one.
Xanterra is the concessioner for all accommodations inside some of the best U.S. national parks, including Yellowstone and Grand Canyon. They are currently running a “Bucket List Travel” sale that could save you as much as 40%. Use the promo code CYBER! for deals on everything from lodges to train rides to cabins.
We’re seeing deals and availability at Grand Canyon National Park, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Death Valley National Park and Zion National Park.
You can save up to 40% on room rates inside Grand Canyon National Park and the other national parks with the code CYBER!
From the website, “Stay inside the park at the Grand Canyon South Rim’s Historic Village, within walking distance of the rim of the Grand Canyon, as well as Lookout Studio and Hopi House. Take advantage of the secret season at the Grand Canyon and enjoy the park without the crowds!”
There’s also a great deal for 50% off roundtrip train tickets when you book a two-night getaway package. Xanterra describes it as, “Stay within walking distance of the Williams Depot and retro-cool Route 66 and then embark on a scenic journey aboard the Grand Canyon Railway to the Grand Canyon. Take advantage of the secret season at the Grand Canyon and enjoy the park without the crowds.”
There’s 30% stays in Zion, and 25% off stays in Yellowstone. Go to Xanterra.com for more deals.
If you’re not looking to use points to stay near a national park and you don’t want to camp, you may want to consider some of these deals.
Additional reporting by Katie Genter.
Featured photo by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
