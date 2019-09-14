This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This past week, Luxury Action, a travel company that specializes in luxury travel in the Nordic and Arctic regions, announced that it would be opening up igloos in the North Pole. The catch? This once-in-a-lifetime experience will set you back $105,000. Per night. Oh, and did we mention that the hotel will only be open for one month out of the year?
Anyway, it got us thinking: What are the most expensive hotel rooms in the world and what does a high price tag like that get you? We looked into it and found five of the world’s most expensive hotel rooms. Here’s the list:
1. North Pole Igloos — $105,000
Located in the North Pole and claiming the title of “northernmost hotel in the world,” these igloos will run you $105,000. Thankfully that price tag includes more than just a night in a glass dome: you will also be given two nights in Svalbard, Norway, flights between Svalbard and the North Pole, one night in the igloo itself, chef-prepared meals, security and an arctic wilderness guide. However, you’ll still have to coordinate your flight to the isolated island of Svalbard in Norway.
The North Pole has never been an easy or affordable destination to get to — cruises to the region start at $31,000 — so we’re not completely shocked, but wow … $105,000 for one night actually in the North Pole.
2. The Palms Empathy Suite in Las Vegas — $100,000
This suite is the masterpiece of British artist Damien Hirst, whose work is featured throughout the suite. This 9,000-square-foot suite sleeps four, is spread between two stories and overlooks the Vegas Strip. For $100,000 a night you can expect 24-hour butler service, a private property tour, chaffered car service, A-list access to day and nightclubs and a recording studio, and a $10,000 credit to spend on site. Note that there’s a two-night minimum stay requirement, so at a minimum you’ll have to pay $200,000.
3. The Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva — $80,000
Famous for being the largest suite in Europe at 18,083 square feet and hosting countless celebrities and government officials, this suite will cost you $80,000 a night. Unlike the top two, this suite sleeps more than four and includes 12 luxury bedrooms. So, if you really wanted to stay here just gather up 24 of your closest friends, split the cost and Venmo request them for $3,333.
But what will that $80k get you? Besides breathtaking views of Lake Geneva and the Swiss Alps, you will have a 24-hour personal assistant, chef and butler, a private en-suite gym, and a private elevator.
4. Mark Penthouse Suite at The Mark Hotel in New York City — $75,000
The Mark Penthouse holds the title of North America’s largest hotel suite at over 10,000 square feet. The fact that it’s also in New York City — a place notorious for shoe box sized apartments — makes it even more grand. It also comes as no surprise that the suite has hosted royals such as Meghan Markle for her baby shower.
What can you expect for $75k? First of all, the suite overlooks Central Park, you’ll enjoy 24/7 in-suite dining by Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and 24/7 access to Bergdorf Goodman, which you’ll be transported to privately via The Mark Pedicab.
5. The Muraka at The Conrad Maldives — $50,000
The Muraka suite is the world’s first underwater hotel suite — and comes with a pretty price of $50,000 a night. However, there’s a four-night minimum stay required so you’re looking at $200,000 to sleep with the fish. This suite is two stories tall, with the underwater portion being 16 feet below the Indian Ocean.
What can you expect for $50k a night? You’ll enjoy a private chef, butler, boat, bar, gym, and infinity pool. In addition to all of that, you’ll automatically be upgraded to Hilton Diamond status.
Bottom Line
You won’t be able to book any of these hotels online given their price tag. Instead, you’ll have to call to reserve as this is quite the investment. And points? Nope. We’re sad to report that these exclusive suites are not available for award bookings. No worries though: here are some amazing hotels that you can book with points.
Featured image by USO, Getty Images/iStockphoto
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.