World’s largest snow maze is even bigger this year to allow for social distancing
Just outside of Winnipeg, Canada, sits the Guinness World Record-holding largest snow maze in the world.
There was some uncertainty about whether it would open this year due to health concerns and unusually warm weather, but it’s once again welcoming visitors and is bigger than ever.
The snow maze, located at A Maze In Corn in Saint Adolphe, Manitoba has officially reopened and measures a whopping 240,000 square feet — about twice the size of its record-breaking build in 2019.
The reason behind the massive expansion? COVID-19.
The designer and co-owner of the maze, Clint Masse, estimates the labyrinth to be 91 percent bigger than it was last year. “This year, just with COVID, we’ve got to go larger, so now there’s eight-foot wide paths, so there’s more than enough room for people to pass safely,” Masse explained in an interview with a local radio station.
But not to worry — if you get lost in the maze, there are “easy exits” available every ten minutes of walking.
Other COVID precautions include capacity restrictions, mandating face coverings and requiring at least six feet of social distancing between households. Additionally, indoor warming areas are closed.
Unfortunately, Canada’s borders are closed to U.S. visitors until at least March 21. However, for those in Canada, you can buy your tickets online. Bookings are being accepted in two-hour periods and cost $15 CAD for adults, 13 CAD for children ages 4-12 and free for those ages three and under. The maze will be open through March 14, weather permitting.
Featured photo by STR/AFP/Getty Images.
