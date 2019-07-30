This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Looking for a new place to show off your creativity? Have a penchant for points and miles? Want the opportunity to become a part of a travel-obsessed group of professionals like you? Good news — The Points Guy and our parent company, Red Ventures, are looking to recruit new talent to join our growing team.
Sound interesting? Here are some details about what working at TPG is like:
- You’ll work at rapidly expanding company with ample opportunity for leadership experience
- We place a heavy emphasis on entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative innovation and maintaining a healthy work-life balance
- We value our people: you’ll be working for a place that offers ample paid time off, exclusive events, office pups and a bevy of unreal travel perks
- We care about corporate responsibility and social good. Our new team members will join a company that gives back to the community through charitable action.
All listings can be found on the Red Ventures job board. We’re not only looking for editorial and social media talent, but developers and engineers as well to help us create our new TPG app. If all of this sounds interesting to you, apply here.
News Editor
New York, New York
We’re looking for a smart, savvy and enthusiastic journalist to join the team. This editor will manage the daily news flow of The Points Guy, working with each section editor to schedule and publish daily posts. They will also assign out and edit breaking news stories and manage the placement of stories on the homepage for optimal readership.
Responsibilities:
The News Editor’s daily tasks involve assigning and editing stories, managing the daily and weekly content calendar and monitoring news throughout the workday. They’ll oversee morning news meetings, make the call on which breaking news events to cover and coordinate and adapt stories with the TPG UK team. It’s up to the news editor to keep the TPG editorial team producing high-quality, serviceable and SEO-friendly stories.
Qualifications:
Our ideal news editor is well educated on all things travel, aviation, credit cards and points and miles. They should have at least five years’ experience as a reporter or writer with a strong grasp of AP style. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience is required.
Social Media Producer
New York, New York
Are you passionate about Instagram accounts depicting travel? Is travel your sport? Are you hopelessly addicted to social media? If so, this might be the job for you. This person will work with the organic media, editorial, PR and paid media teams to create posts and stories on Instagram to drive growth for the TPG brand.
Key Responsibilities:
The Social Media Producer is responsible for packaging and presenting the TPG brand on social media (mostly Instagram) while also creating clickable, engaging social posts. They’ll collaborate with a wide variety of teams across the board — from editorial, to creative, to video, to internal business units, partners, analysts and more. They will also be responsible for working with influencers to build partnerships.
Required Qualifications:
Our ideal social media producer has a Bachelor’s Degree and at least one to three years of experience in a Social Media role. It’s crucial to have a deep understanding of emerging social media trends, best practices and advanced tools and platforms such as Instagram Analytics, Social Flow, Later and Iconosquare. Photoshop skills and a liking for dogs (can’t forget @ThePointsPups too!) are a plus.
Mobile Engineer/iOS Developer/Android Developer
Austin, Texas
We are looking for motivated software engineers well versed in creating, deploying and supporting mobile applications. Experience with financial technology, credit cards, rewards and travel is a plus.
Key Responsibilities:
All three positions require the same general experience. All three must have experience in either iOS or Androiod development and have knowledge of Swift, Kotlin or more software languages. They’ll also have to be fluent in UX and UI design and SDLC for mobile applications. Skills in deploying and supporting mobile applications for Google Play or the App Store is also a requirement for the job.
