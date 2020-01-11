All major airlines issue weather waivers for travel in the Plains, Great Lakes and New England areas
Editor’s note: The following weather waivers are current as of Jan. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. EST.
A major winter storm is expected to roll through the Plains, Great Lakes and New England areas this weekend. Meteorologists say Winter Storm Isaiah will bring a mess of snow, ice and freezing rain that is likely to delay or cancel travel plans for those in its path.
In preparation for the storm, all of the major U.S. airlines and even budget carriers have begun issuing weather waivers for travel between Jan. 11-13.
Here’s a look at the travel waivers offered so far.
Allegiant
Allegiant issued weather alerts for passengers traveling to/through/from the following cities, but no waivers have been issued as of Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. EST.
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID)
- Flint, Michigan (FNT)
- Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR)
- Moline, Illinois (MLI)
- Northwest Arkansas, Arkansas (XNA)
- Peoria, Illinois (PIA)
- Rockford, Illinois (RFD)
- Springfield, Missouri (SGF)
- Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC)
American Airlines
American Airlines has begun issuing waivers for passengers traveling Jan. 11-13, who are traveling to/from/through the following airports:
- Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW)
- Bloomington / Normal, Illinois (BMI)
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID)
- Champaign / Urbana, Illinois (CMI)
- Columbia, Missouri (COU)
- Decatur, Illinois (DEC)
- Des Moines, Iowa (DSM)
- Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ)
- Flint, Michigan (FNT)
- Fort Smith, Arkansas (FSM)
- Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR)
- Green Bay, Wisconsin (GRB)
- Joplin, Missouri (JLN)
- Kalamazoo / Battle Creek, Michigan (AZO)
- Kansas City, Missouri (MCI)
- Kirksville, Missouri (IRK)
- La Crosse, Wisconsin (LSE)
- Lansing, Michigan (LAN)
- Lawton / Fort Sill, Oklahoma (LAW)
- Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)
- Manhattan, Kansas (MHK)
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE)
- Moline, Illinois (MLI)
- Montreal, Canada (YUL)
- Northwest Arkansas / Bentonville, Arkansas (XNA)
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC)
- Ottawa, Canada (YOW)
- Peoria, Illinois (PIA)
- Quebec City, Canada (YQB)
- Quincy, Illinois (UIN)
- Rochester, Minnesota (RST)
- Springfield / Branson, Missouri (SGF)
- Springfield, Illinois (SPI)
- St. Louis, Missouri (STL)
- Stillwater, Oklahoma (SWO)
- Traverse City, Michigan (TVC)
- Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)
- Waterloo, Iowa (ALO)
- Wausau, Wisconsin (CWA)
- Wichita Falls, Texas (SPS)
- Wichita, Kansas (ICT)
Your American Airlines change fee may be waived if you bought your ticket by Jan. 8, are scheduled to travel Jan. 11-13, can travel Jan. 9-14, don’t change your origin or destination city, and rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference.
Alternatively, you can delay your trip and the airline will waive the change or cancellation fees as long as you purchased the ticket by Jan. 8, are scheduled to travel Jan. 11-13, can travel Jan. 9-14 and up to 331 days after your original ticket date, or wish to change your origin and destination cities.
Delta Air Lines
Delta has begun issuing waivers for passengers traveling Jan. 11-12, who are traveling to/from/through the following airports:
- Alpena, Michigan (APN)
- Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW)
- Bloomington, Illinois (BMI)
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID)
- Chicago-Midway, Illinois (MDW)
- Des Moines, Iowa (DSM)
- Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR)
- Green Bay, Wisconsin (GRB)
- Kalamazoo / Battle Creek, Michigan (AZO)
- Kansas City, Missouri (MCI)
- Lansing, Michigan (LAN)
- Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE)
- Moline, Illinois (MLI)
- Montreal, Canada (YUL)
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC)
- Ottawa, Canada (YOW)
- Pellston, Michigan (PLN)
- Peoria, Illinois (PIA)
- Saginaw, Michigan (MBS)
- Traverse City, Michigan (TVC)
- Toronto, Canada (YYZ)
- Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)
- Wichita, Kansas (ICT)
Delta is waiving change fees for flights to/through/from the above cities so long as travel takes place no later than Jan. 15. You can also cancel your trip and use the ticket value toward a future flight.
Frontier
Frontier currently has a few different weather waivers for the different parts of the country that are expected to be affected.
Midwest: Passengers can make one fee free itinerary change to travel to/through/from the following cities if travel is scheduled for Jan. 11. All travel must be completed no later than Jan. 24 and cities can be changed.
- Bloomington, Illinois (BMI)
- Chicago, Illinois (ORD)
- Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas (DFW)
- Detroit, Michigan (DTW)
- Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR)
- Green Bay, Wisconsin (GRB)
- Indianapolis, Indiana (IND)
- Kansas City, Missouri (MCI)
- Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE)
- St. Louis, Missouri (STL)
Northeast: Passengers can make one fee free itinerary change to travel to/through/from the following cities if travel is scheduled for Jan. 12. All travel must be completed no later than Jan. 24 and cities can be changed.
- Buffalo, New York (BUF)
- Burlington, Vermont (BTV)
- Portland, Maine (PWM)
- Syracuse, New York (SYR)
JetBlue
Like other airlines, JetBlue has also begun issuing travel waivers in response to both Winter Storm Isaiah and severe weather expected in Texas. The airline will waive change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling to/from the following cities:
- Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW): Travel to/from Jan. 10-11
- Houston, Texas (IAH): Travel to/from Jan. 10-11
- Chicago, IL (ORD): Travel to/from Jan. 11-12
JetBlue customers can rebook flights for travel through Jan. 13 for Texas travel and Jan. 14 for Chicago travel. Original travel must have been booked on or before Jan. 9-10.
Southwest
Southwest’s travel waiver is particularly flexible, giving the customer the option of rebooking in the original class of service or as a standby within 14 days of the original date of travel between the original city pairs without paying any additional fees. Travel waivers between Jan. 11-12 have been issued for the following cities:
- Atlanta, Georgia (ATL): Travel to/from on Jan. 11
- Chicago, Illinois (MDW): Travel to/from Jan. 11-12
- Des Moines, Iowa (DSM): Travel to/from Jan. 11-12
- Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR): Travel to/from Jan. 11-12
- Kansas City, Missouri (MCI): Travel to/from Jan. 11-12
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE): Travel to/from Jan. 11-12
- St. Louis, Missouri (STL): Travel to/from Jan. 11-12
- Wichita, Kansas (ICT): Travel to/from Jan. 11-12
Spirit
Spirit is currently allowing passengers traveling to/through/from Chicago (ORD) on Jan. 11 to make one fee free itinerary change with all fare differences waived through Jan. 14.
United Airlines
United has issued waivers for travel taking place Jan. 11-12 for passengers flying to/through/from the following cities:
- Chicago, Illinois (ORD)
- Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW)
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID)
- Columbia, Missouri (COU)
- Des Moines, Iowa (DSM)
- Eau Claire, Wisconsin (EAU)
- Flint, Michigan (FNT)
- Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR)
- Green Bay, Wisconsin (GRB)
- Kansas City, Missouri (MCI)
- Lansing, Michigan (LAN)
- Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE)
- Moline, Illinois (MLI)
- Montreal, Canada (YUL)
- Muskegon, Michigan (MKG)
- Ottawa, Canada (YOW)
- Peoria, Illinois (PIA)
- Presque Isle, Maine (PQI)
- Quebec City, Canada (YQB)
- Rochester, Minnesota (RST)
- Saginaw, Michigan (MBS)
- Springfield / Branson, Missouri (SGF)
- Springfield, Illinois (SPI)
- St. Louis, Missouri (STL)
- Traverse City, Michigan (TVC)
- Wausau, Wisconsin (CWA)
- Wichita, Kansas (ICT)
The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived so long as rescheduled travel takes places on or before Jan. 14 in the originally tickets cabin and between the same cities.
Bottom line
If this storm causes your flight to be delayed or canceled, check your credit card. If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, they both come with solid trip delay and trip cancellation insurance.
Featured photo by Darren Murph / The Points Guy.
