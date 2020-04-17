Win a personalized points consultation with TPG’s ‘Points With a Pro’ giveaway
Because we’re not traveling for the time being, we have more time to plan the ultimate post-quarantine vacation. Let’s be honest, it is the only thing getting some of us through these uncertain weeks. TPG can help you channel that wanderlust.
We’re excited to announce our Points With a Pro giveaway in which five lucky winners will win a personalized points-and-miles consultation with The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly, or one of our other loyalty experts just by signing up for our daily email newsletter. Whether you’re dreaming of Disney World or wishing for Waikiki, you could win a personalized 30-minute Zoom call with an expert to evaluate your current portfolio of points and miles and help you plan that dream getaway.
The giveaway runs through May 15, 2020. Five lucky winners will be chosen at random on May 16, 2020, and contacted via email so they can claim their prize and schedule their points consultation.
So what are you waiting for? Sign up for the newsletter today for your chance to win.
Featured image of Brian Kelly from The Points Guy archives.
