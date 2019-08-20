This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Put down that — sand?
Yes, we know you want to bring it home with you and place it in a decorative jar or vase in your living room to show off to friends and family members when they ask about your trip to Hawaii. But trust us: It’s not worth the trouble. In fact, stealing sand from the beach might actually do you (and the environment) a lot more harm than good.
On Monday, Aug. 19, CNN reported that a French couple attempted to nab 14 plastic bottles containing approximately 88 pounds of white sand from a beach in Sardinia. They were arrested, and could face up to six years in prison and a fine of up to €3,000 ($3,300) for their crime. The stolen stash was found by Italian police during a routine check on cars waiting to board a ferry to Toulon, in southern France.
In court, the couple claimed they didn’t realize taking sand from the beaches was against the law. However, police officers pointed out that there are multiple signs in a variety of languages on the beach that explicitly say such an act is, in fact, illegal. “The people of Sardinia are very angry with tourists that steal shells and sand, because it’s a theft [from] future generations that also puts at risk a delicate environment,” an Italian officer told CNN.
Still, theft of the white sand and rocks from the beaches in Sardinia is pretty common, although most instances are discovered in the airport at security checkpoints.
Ninety pounds of sand might sound like an unreasonably heavy souvenir, but some cases of sand theft are connected to a growing black market, where people trade their stolen granules on the internet. In 2017, the New York Post reported that eBay removed several listings of sand said to be lifted from Hawaiian beaches. And that’s a very risky endeavor, as taking sand from any beach in Hawaii is punishable by fines upwards of $100,000. This includes Papakolea Beach, also known as Green Sands Beach, and Punalu’u Beach, which is famous for its black volcanic sands.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.