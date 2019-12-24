New Mexico’s White Sands becomes the newest U.S. national park
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The glistening white sand of New Mexico’s Tularosa Basin has become the newest destination in the U.S. National Park System. On Dec. 20, 2019, legislation transformed New Mexico’s White Sands National Monument into the 62nd national park. In guidebooks, this park will now be listed among stalwarts like Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.
Not just any place can make it to the big leagues and become a national park. To make the cut, the scenery must be incredible; the area must include some type of natural wonder. The region must also provide recreational value for visitors.
White Sands in southern New Mexico near Holloman Air Force Base, has always been a special spot. On Jan. 18, 1933, President Herbert Hoover set out to preserve this sandy landscape because of its “scenic, scientific and educational interest.” Now, it’s a U.S. national park.
Related: How to visit America’s national parks for less
What’s special about White Sands?
White Sands covers 275 square miles of desert in New Mexico’s Tularosa Basin, where the winds of time have created wave-like dunes of gypsum sand that sparkle brightly in the sun.
Park goers come to see the sand formations, hike, drive or bike along the scenic eight-mile Dunes Drive. they can also ride horses and even sled down the dunes. (The gift shop sells plastic saucers specifically for sledding.)
Related: Top national parks to visit before your kids leave the house
Rangers lead a variety of programs, including a sunset stroll, full moon hike and also — once a month — tours at nearby Lake Lucero, where you can see selenite crystals that are up to two feet long. There are also some audio tours you can pick up at the visitor center, including one about the native plants in this area of the Chihuahuan Desert.
There’s also on-site camping (although it’s limited to 10 highly sought-after campsites).
El Paso International Airport (ELP) is the closest airport, about 85 miles south of White Sands. The White Sands Visitor Center and Dunes Drive is off U.S. Route 70 between Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Featured image © National Park Service.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.