Virgin Atlantic began flying its first-ever Airbus A350 aircraft just last week. And, of course, TPG had to be on board. Three TPG UK team members booked the same flight in an effort to test out all three classes: Upper Class Suite, Premium and economy.
As per TPG editorial policy, we paid for the flights, to give you an accurate representation of what the experience is like. Before jumping into the video, be sure to read our reviews of the Upper Class Suite and Premium products.
Across the board, Virgin has gotten close to perfecting the passenger experience in each cabin on board A350. Yes, there are still some flaws: namely, a lack of storage in Upper, a narrow seat in Premium and no AC power outlets in economy (there are USB ports). However, the passenger experience overall is a great improvement, especially compared to the likes of Virgin’s much older aircraft, like its A340s and 747s.
Virgin will soon fly four daily frequencies between London and New York with its A350s, before also offering A350 service on its route from London to Los Angeles.
