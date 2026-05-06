For a luxurious home base to explore Morocco's capital, look no further than the brand-new Waldorf Astoria Rabat-Salé.

The country's first Waldorf Astoria has opened its doors in the Mohammed VI Tower, suspended between the twin cities of Rabat (the capital) and Salé. The iconic skyscraper is the tallest in Morocco and third-highest in Africa, and the hotel's location on 18 of its top floors provides sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Bouregreg river and the Maâmoura forest.

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The brand-new Hilton Honors property and its gleaming high-rise home provide a stark contrast with the long and layered history of Morocco's coastal capital. Travelers can explore everything from 12th-century medinas and ancient Roman ruins to early 20th-century Western architecture from the city's time as a French Protectorate — all within a 10-minute drive of Waldorf Astoria Rabat-Salé.

The hotel is also conveniently located a few minutes from Rabat-Salé International Airport (RBA).

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Old meets new inside the hotel as well, with décor that pays homage to both traditional Moroccan craftsmanship and the Tower's curvilinear architecture.

The hotel's 55 rooms and suites feature luxe touches like marble and gold, Moroccan-inspired design elements, and pops of blue and green in a nod to the city's natural surroundings. Many have floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize the views.

Whether you book a deluxe room (the lowest-tier option) or a three-bedroom suite, you can feel like a VIP with a dedicated Personal Concierge, available to all guests.

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As if the accommodations weren't plush enough, Waldorf Astoria Rabat-Salé boasts an indoor pool, 24-hour fitness center and spa. The spa offers Moroccan-inspired treatments, hammam rituals, a heated quartz sand table and an infrared sauna to help guests unwind — but the views from the 31st and 32nd floors alone are pretty relaxing, too.

Waldorf Astoria Rabat-Salé is also home to one of North Africa's largest art collections, with 6,000-plus pieces from Morocco and beyond on display throughout the guest rooms and common spaces.

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Guests will find several dining options offering flavors from Morocco and around the world.

Flagship restaurant Aldabaran Alain Ducasse, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse, "offers a journey to the French Riviera" according to the hotel website, with refined dishes starring premium ingredients such as line-caught sea bass and wagyu beef tenderloin.

Meanwhile, Brasserie Magnolia showcases Moroccan and Mediterranean cuisine in a setting inspired by riads, the courtyards of traditional Moroccan homes.

On the 30th floor, in the heart of the hotel, is Peacock Alley, the brand's signature lounge and gathering space. Two more dining outlets have yet to open: coffee bar Après and pan-Asian bar The Sapphire Room.

Cash rates at Waldorf Astoria Rabat-Salé start around $975 per night. Standard room rewards will typically set you back 150,000 Hilton Honors points per night, making this an ideal place to redeem your free night certificate for maximum value.