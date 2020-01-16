W Hotels is ditching its iconic Bliss products as it transforms the brand
The W brand is in the midst of an evolution — it’s not exactly “growing up” but it is certainly evolving beyond its darky and broody roots. Founded in 1998, W hotels soon became the hippest spots in town to stay. But, as time wore on, some guests — even The Points Guy himself — felt as if they may be outgrowing the brand. As W modernizes its existing hotels and opens new ones, it’s focusing on brighter atmospheres and emphasizing sustainability, health and wellness — along with keeping some evening fun on the menu.
Changes like this can be wonderful or weird (as the case may be with the W Aspen’s $1,000+ rooms outfitted with bunk beds).
One additional revamp W is talking about today is its choice of in-room bath amenities. It’s no longer outfitting rooms and suites with Bliss products, which anyone who has stayed at a W in the last decade has probably experienced.
Instead, W guests can now look forward to new unisex amenities designed by Italy-based Davines and sister brand /skin regimen/.
The sustainable skin and hair care products you’ll find in your room include Davines MOMO shampoo, conditioner and shower gel as well as /skin regimen/ cleansing cream, body cream and vegetable soap. Some of the products are even exclusive to the W.
The W’s Away Spa will also have these products — all of which are sulfate- and paraben-free — at the ready for guests in addition to amenities from sister brand [ comfort zone ].
To reduce waste, by year’s end the W will offer these amenities in full-size bottles. Additionally, the company says, “Davines is a certified B Corporation and CO2 neutral company that supports reforestation to offset its carbon emissions.”
Featured image by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
