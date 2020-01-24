Volaris adds new routes between U.S. and Mexico
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Mexican ultra-low cost carrier Volaris is adding new international routes this spring. Each of the services will be operated by an Airbus A320, and will see one flight weekly in each direction.
The new flights were first reported by Routes Online.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
Volaris confirmed to TPG that they would begin flights from Leon/Guanajuato, Mexico (BJX) to Chicago (ORD) and Las Vegas (LAS) on April 2 and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) on April 3. The airline will also begin service between DFW and Zacatecas, Mexico (ZCL) on April 2.
Volaris will also operate a weekly seasonal flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to Cancun, Mexico (CUN). That service is set to begin on May 23 and continue through Aug. 15.
TPG previously reported that the airline serves more destinations in Mexico from the U.S. than any other carrier.
Featured photo by Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.