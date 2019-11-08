You can visit every National Park for free on Monday
If you’ve been itching to spend a day at one of the nation’s more than 400 national parks, you’re in luck: All National Park Service (NPS) sites will offer free admission on Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11. Yes, even the ones that usually charge an entrance fee (we see you, Acadia).
In fact, this only happens five days a year. If you missed the free national park days for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, National Parks Week, the National Park Service’s birthday and National Public Lands Day, this is your final chance to visit national parks that normally charge admission for free in 2019.
The only thing to keep in mind, though, is that the waiver doesn’t cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.
If you’re a National Parks aficionado, and this one free day isn’t enough, you should consider purchasing the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. For $80, you’ll get unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, even if they normally charge an entrance fee. If you’re a senior citizen, member of the military, family of fourth-grade students or disabled, you may also be able to get free or discounted passes.
Need a little inspiration to help you decide which parks to visit? Our top picks are Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, where you’ll save $70 collectively; Zion and the Grand Canyon, where you can also save $70 by visiting both parks; and the Rocky Mountains and Great Sand Dunes, where you can save $60 on Monday. If you’re still undecided, we put together this handy guide that will help you get the most out of this special day.
Of course, this isn’t the only way tourists and locals can take advantage of free activities around the country. If you have a Bank of America, Merrill Lynch or U.S. Trust credit or debit card, you can take advantage of free admission to museums across the country on select weekends.
Feature photo by Chris Leipelt via Unsplash.
