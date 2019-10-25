Take to the ‘skies’ with Virgin Atlantic’s A350 flight simulator in Heathrow Terminal 3 for a limited time
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
AvGeeks departing from London Heathrow will want to make their way to Terminal 3 pre-flight. Virgin Atlantic has placed an Airbus A350 simulator in the terminal, free for passengers to test out.
The mobile simulator is located at the Virgin Atlantic check-in area of Terminal 3. According to a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson, the simulator will be on display through the month of October.
For AvGeeks, you’ll want to stop by the display — especially if you’re flying with Virgin Atlantic or Delta out of Terminal 3. Several other airlines also operate out of T3, including Emirates, most Oneworld airlines like Qantas, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines, as well as some British Airways flights.
Flight simulators are a great way to experience flying an aircraft without actually operating a flying metal tube through the skies. Often, accessing a flight simulator, which is what pilots use for training, is incredibly hard — but it can be done. Or, of course, there’s the Japanese hotel with a 737 simulator inside one of its rooms. With Virgin’s mobile simulator, while not a full-motion sim, it’s an equally fun way to AvGeek out.
Virgin Atlantic began flying its first Airbus A350 aircraft in September, complete with its brand new Upper Class Suite.
Featured photo by Emily McNutt/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.