SkyTeam member Vietnam Airlines has taken delivery of what will be the first of eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners in its fleet. Vietnam Airlines already operates the 787-9 variant of the aircraft.
“Welcoming the largest member of the 787 family to our growing fleet ensures we continue to boast one of the youngest and most modern fleets in Asia and also adds a competitive edge to Vietnam Airlines’ operations. We appreciate the unbeatable efficiency performance with reduced fuel burn and outstanding passenger comfort and amenities,” said Pham Ngoc Minh, chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, in a release.
The 787-10 will be configured with 367 seats — 40 more than the -9 model. The new planes will be configured with 24 seats in Business Class and another 343 economy seats.
The airline has not announced yet exactly where the new Dreamliner will be flying, but when it does check out our guide to the best websites to use for SkyTeam award bookings if you want to catch a ride using miles.
Featured photo by Boeing
