Emergency evacuation slides, Boeing simulators and the world’s largest jet-engine test cell: that was all in a day’s work — or play? — for the TPG staffers who recently visited Delta’s global headquarters in Atlanta. Running a global airline like Delta takes an army of skilled technicians, trained ground staff, pilots and flight attendants, plus significant training and constant quality assurance. Over the course of a single day, our CEO and founder Brian Kelly. TPG himself, got to experience it all firsthand.
After a planeside Porsche pickup typically reserved for Delta’s top elite flyers, the day started at Delta Tech Ops where Brian toured the newest engine shop, built to work on giant engines like the Rolls-Royce Trent used on the airline’s new Airbus A350s, followed by the a tour of the world’s largest jet engine test cell, completed just earlier this year. The afternoon saw Brian put to work landing a Boeing 777-200 during a simulator session, followed by learning emergency evacuation door drills and trying out the motion escape trainer under the watchful tutelage of Flight Attendant Training Facilitator and Delta Flight Attendant Patres Hill.
Watch TPG take on all Delta accomplishes on a daily basis below:
Featured image by TPG
