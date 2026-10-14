Existing Capital One Venture X Business cardholders have a new opportunity to earn additional travel credits.

To celebrate the card's third anniversary, Capital One is offering eligible cardholders up to $500 in Capital One Business Travel credits after spending $3,000 on eligible bookings through the platform by Dec. 15.

To qualify, cardholders must have held the Venture X Business before Sept. 27, 2026.

Here are the details you need to know.

How to earn the $500 Capital One Business Travel credit

Right now, eligible Venture X Business cardholders can earn an up to $500 Capital One Business Travel credit after spending $3,000 on Capital One Business Travel bookings by Dec. 15.

That's a fairly reasonable spending requirement, especially given this is a time of year when many business owners are booking travel for end-of-year content planning or early 2027 offsites.

Just make sure to take note that travel must be booked through Capital One Business Travel to count toward receiving your credit. Cardholders also earn 5 miles per dollar spent on flights and vacation rentals and 10 miles per dollar spent on hotels and rental cars booked through the platform.

ZORICA NASTASIC/GETTY IMAGES

Other Venture X Business benefits

While this limited-time offer is restricted to existing cardholders prior to Sept. 27, the Venture X Business also provides a range of ongoing travel benefits. These include:

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New Venture X Business cardholders can also earn 150,000 bonus miles after spending $30,000 in the first three months from account opening. According to TPG's October 2026 valuations, these bonus miles are worth $2,775.

Bottom line

Capital One is celebrating the Venture X Business's third anniversary with a limited-time offer for eligible existing cardholders.

If you've held the card since before Sept. 27, 2026, and already have business travel to book, spending $3,000 through Capital One Business Travel by Dec. 15 could earn you up to $500 in travel credits.

To learn more, check out our full review of the Venture X Business.

Learn more: Capital One Venture X Business