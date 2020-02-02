Earn 30x miles, cash back when you buy Valentine’s Day flowers
With less than two weeks to go until Feb. 14, it’s time to start ordering your Valentine’s Day flowers. While picking out a bouquet in person can make the occasion even more of a special treat, it’s hard to beat the ease of shopping online.
Fortunately, it’s often possible to score a whole bunch of miles in the process, helping to take some of the sting out of the premium you’ll often pay for the convenience of having your flowers delivered.
In addition to the discount options you can often tack on at checkout — I’ve had great success with Honey’s browser extension — credit card issuers and loyalty programs often offer incentives of their own. Just note that some offers can’t be combined, so be sure to read the terms before adding on a coupon that’ll make your potential mileage earnings null and void.
When you’re ready to pick out some flowers, I first recommend checking the available offers on various online shopping portals. Popular options include:
- Shop through Chase
- Citi Bonus Cash
- Alaska Airlines MileagePlan Shopping
- American Airlines AAdvantage Shopping
- Delta SkyMiles Shopping
- Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Shopping
- United MileagePlus Shopping
While offers are always subject to change, at the time of publication, I found a number of incentives, some of which are outlined below alongside the equivalent return, based on TPG’s valuations. Note that rewards are generally accrued based on the pretax price, before shipping.
FTD
- 30 American Airlines miles/$1 (42%)
- 30 United miles/$1 (39%)
- 30 Delta SkyMiles/$1 (36%)
- 9 Alaska Airlines miles/$1 (16.2%)
- 8 Chase Ultimate Rewards points/$1 (16%)
- 12% Citi Bonus Cash (12%)
1-800-Flowers
- 30 United miles/$1 (39%)
- 10 American Airlines miles/$1 (14%)
- 7 Alaska Airlines miles/$1 (12.6%)
- 7 Southwest Rapid Rewards/$1 (10.5%)
- 10% Citi Bonus Cash (10%)
ProFlowers
- 12 American Airlines miles/$1 (16.8%)
- 9 Alaska Airlines miles/$1 (16.2%)
- 8 Chase Ultimate Rewards points/$1 (16%)
- 12% Citi Bonus Cash (12%)
- 6 United miles/$1 (7.8%)
UrbanStems
- 7 Chase Ultimate Rewards points/$1 (16%)
- 10 American Airlines miles/$1 (14%)
- 7 Alaska Airlines miles/$1 (12.6%)
- 10% Citi Bonus Cash (10%)
- 5 United miles/$1 (6.5%)
Personally, I’ve had the best success ordering from The Bouqs, which unfortunately doesn’t partner with any of the above programs. You can often save a bundle by using Honey’s browser extension, though, and I did encounter a $20 back deal through Amex Offers, when paying with The Platinum Card® from American Express, which you may find sitting on your own account.
I also spotted an Amex Offer for 1,500 Membership Rewards points when spending at least $50 with 1-800-Flowers, worth $30, based on our valuations. There’s a good chance you’ll be able to stack that deal with one of the mileage promotions listed above, too.
Or, if cash back is more your speed, you may be able to get up to $12 back through Chase Offers, in addition to the mileage offers above.
Note that flower purchases don’t trigger common category bonuses, so you’ll most likely want to use a card that offers the best return for everyday spending, such as the Chase Freedom Unlimited or Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, or our other top picks right here.
Featured photo by Cathryn Gallacher/Getty Images.
