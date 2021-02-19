Get a refundable ski stay from $96 a night with this Vail Resorts sale
Vail Resorts — with a ski portfolio that spans California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah and Vermont — has a deal you don’t want to miss.
Launching at 12:01 a.m. MST on Tuesday, Feb. 23, its 96 Hour Sale has rates starting at $96 per night for ski resort accommodations across its chain. The deal expires Friday, Feb. 26.
If you have an Epic Local Pass or Epic Day Pass, you can actually access the deals right now. Epic Pass holders also get an additional 20% off the already-discounted 96 Hour Sale rates. That 20% off is also good for ski school and equipment rentals.
Everyone else needs to wait until next week to make their discounted reservations. You can check availability and pricing here.
For reservations made now through April 4, 2021, you’ll need to put down a $49 nonrefundable deposit. Your full and final payment is due seven days prior to arrival. At that point, the reservation can’t be changed and is nonrefundable. But, this window does give skiers ample time to change plans if necessary.
Here are a few of the available deals:
In Beaver Creek, Colorado, stay at The Pines Lodge from $159 per night and The Osprey at Beaver Creek from $199 per night.
In Breckenridge, Colorado, rooms at the River Mountain Lodge start at $109 per night. You can get rooms at the DoubleTree Breckenridge from $119 per night and the Village at Breckenridge from $149 per night.
In Keystone, Colorado, deals start at $129 per night at the Keystone Lodge and Spa, Lakeside Village or Hyatt Place Keystone.
In Vail, Colorado, rooms start at $175 per night at the Lodge at Vail; $224 per night at Austria Haus Hotel; and $229 per night at the Marriott Mountain Resort.
In Park City, Utah, the Silverado Lodge is available from $149 per night; rooms at the Sundial are going for $145 per night; and rates at the Lift and Grand Summit Hotel go for $229 per night.
Check out their website for more deals in California, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New York.
Featured image courtesy of Ritz-Carlton.
