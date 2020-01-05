United launches its 2020 status match challenge
In October of last year United ended its status match program, with promises that it would relaunch in 2020. United has kept that promise and the status match challenge page is now live, complete with the requirements for United’s updated rewards program.
Those looking to match must be coming from either Delta or American Airlines, and the highest level that you can match to is Premier Platinum:
Status matches and challenges have long proven popular and most carriers operating in the U.S. do have an option to match, and usually require a challenge. You’ll have a time frame in which to earn a certain number of Elite Qualifying Miles, segments and/or Elite Qualifying Dollars to keep status for the remainder of the status year, and even possibly through the following status year.
Here are the requirements for the United Premier Status Match Challenge you need to meet within 90 days of registering in order to maintain the status you were matched to:
Although the challenge is open now, I don’t recommend signing up immediately. If you complete challenge requirements before July 1 in any given year, you’ll only keep the status for the remainder of that status year. If you complete a challenge after July 1, you’ll keep if for the remainder of the current status year and all of the following year. This means you need to sign up for and time completing a challenge on or as close to possible as July 1.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy
