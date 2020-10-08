United Airlines pilots will soon get confirmed seats in first class
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frequent flyers are all too familiar with the “upgrade list.” U.S. airlines offer complimentary first-class upgrades as an elite perk, allowing customers to purchase tickets in economy and score a space-available seat up front, without shelling out any extra cash.
Airlines aren’t in the business of giving anything away for free, of course — carriers offer a shot at a free first-class upgrade as a tool to build and maintain loyalty, and it’s in everyone’s interest to keep that perk intact. So I was a bit surprised to learn that first-class seats would soon be going to United employees ahead of customers, as reported by Live and Let’s Fly.
Before you get too excited, know that the move isn’t nearly as impactful as it seems on the surface.
As a component of a deal to avoid furloughs as part of United’s latest round of staffing cuts, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) negotiated a new permanent perk for its members. As part of the agreement, deadheading United pilots — employees traveling as passengers en route to a flight they’re scheduled to work — will be confirmed in the first-class cabin.
If a seat isn’t available at booking, deadheading pilots will be upgraded above paying passengers, as long as the deadhead flight is booked more than three hours before departure. Meanwhile, if the first- or business-class cabin is oversold, and a deadheading pilot has already secured a seat, they won’t face a downgrade ahead of revenue passengers who received a complimentary upgrade.
A United spokesperson confirmed the change will begin in Dec. 2020, but wasn’t able to confirm any additional details.
Related: United Airlines pilots accept cuts to avoid furloughs on Oct. 1
Ultimately, this shouldn’t end up impacting too many elite flyers. Deadheading pilots will be confirmed in a premium cabin if there’s space available, so they won’t appear above elites on an upgrade list, and the three-hour requirement means that pilots won’t be able to book last-minute deadhead flights and appear ahead of a waitlisted elite.
Additionally, I’ve only encountered deadheading pilots a handful of times during my more than 1 million miles flying United, so this is unlikely to have much bearing on whether or not elites will be able to score an upgraded seat either way.
At the same time, it’s a great perk for United pilots on their way to work, and a bit more comfort en route to a high-pressure job can be seen as a net positive for the airline and passengers alike, considering that flying in a first-class seat can be far less stressful than being stuck in a middle seat in coach.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.