United Airlines is celebrating the spooky season with a special offer: You can save 10% on paid domestic flights in exchange for signing up for United text messages. But hurry, this flash sale disappears on Halloween. The discount is also only on offer for the first 1,000 people who sign up for texts — so you'll want to get to it ASAP.

Deal basics

Book by: Friday, Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. U.S. Central Time

Travel dates: Nov. 10, 2025 through March 9, 2026 (excluding Nov. 20 through Dec. 2 and Dec. 17, 2025 through Jan. 6, 2026)

Applicable fares: Standard economy fares (excluding basic economy) on domestic flights operated by United and United Express. Partner and codeshare flights are excluded.

How to book: Text TrickorTreat to 71529 and, if applicable, opt in for SMS to receive text messages from United. You will then receive a discount code.

I went through the process, and it took approximately one minute of texting back and forth with United to get my coupon code. The deal is only available to the first 1,000 people who opt in for text messages.

To use your code, open United's advanced search and scroll down to the "Upgrades, certificates, and promotion codes" section. Then enter your discount code in the "Promotions and certificates" box.

If your flight qualifies for the flash sale, you'll see reduced fares labeled "Special offer" in the search results. The 10% discount applies only to the base fare, not including taxes or government-imposed fees or surcharges.

For example, I looked up airfare from my home base in Denver to Miami for a beach getaway in January. With this promotion, I could fly round-trip for only $217, compared to $237 without the promo code.

That's not a huge savings — but for me and three friends on a girls' trip, it would add up to $80 off for four people.

According to a United representative, "the 10% discount applies to one-ways and round-trips." However, when I searched for sample flights, I consistently got an error code when I tried to search one-way, so your one-way options may be more limited.

Maximize your booking

If you take advantage of this sale, don't forget to pay for your ticket(s) with one of the best cards for United purchases. Certain United cobranded cards offer day-of-travel perks like priority boarding, free checked bags and even lounge access. Other travel cards offer bonus rewards on airline purchases or credits toward airline fees.

Bottom line

Is United's Halloween flash sale a scary good deal? Hey, in today's economy, 10% off is nothing to sneeze at. It's too bad you can't use it for holiday travel around Thanksgiving and New Year's (see blackout dates above), but you could use it for other trips between now and March 9, 2026.

If you have domestic travel coming up in the next few months, it could be worth booking (or rebooking) your ticket by Oct. 31 to save 10%. Just keep in mind that this is a first-come, first-served offer that is only valid to the first 1,000 people to redeem, so if you're interested, we recommend jumping on it as soon as you can.