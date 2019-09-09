This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re looking to stock up on United MileagePlus miles, now’s a great time to do so. United is running a flash sale for buying miles, giving MileagePlus members the opportunity to get up to a 100% bonus through midnight on Sept. 9, 2019. When maximized, you can buy United miles for as low as 1.88 cents each through this promotion.
Why should you buy miles?
Let’s get one thing out of the way: Buying miles makes sense only for certain travelers. It’s obviously much better to earn United MileagePlus miles through credit card sign-up bonuses. If you’re looking for good options, the United Explorer Card is offering a 40,000-mile sign-up bonus right now after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. Or you can earn 50,000 bonus miles for signing up for the United Club Card and spending $3,000 in the first three months.
With United, it rarely makes sense to buy miles when you may be able to get United miles at two cents apiece with this technique. To get a rate lower than that, you’re going to need a huge bonus promotion. But right now United is delivering just that by matching the best bonus rate we’ve ever seen: a 100% bonus.
Remember, you’re only going to want to take advantage of buying miles for the right redemptions, and that’s generally going to be for international first or business-class flights or when you can maximize the Excursionist Perk.
Just note that this sale comes a few months after United’s announcement that it’s eliminating its award chart — gutting the value of United miles for United award flights starting Nov. 15. However, there’s still plenty of value to be found on United until then or on United’s partners beyond that date.
Details of this promotion
The regular price for buying United miles is 3.76 cents per mile ($35 per 1,000 miles plus a 7.5% Federal Excise Tax). However, with this 100% bonus, you can effectively buy 100,000 to 175,000 miles at the rate of 1.88 cents per mile.
Here’s how the promotion is set up:
- Buy 5,000 – 19,000 miles, get a 25% bonus (3.01 cents per mile)
- Buy 20,000 – 49,000 miles, get a 50% bonus (2.51 cents per mile)
- Buy 50,000+ miles, get a 100% bonus (1.88 cents per mile)
How to buy United miles
If you’re planning on utilizing this promotion, here’s how to do so:
- Visit United’s Buy Miles page.
- Click on Buy Miles Now.
- Enter your United MileagePlus account number and password.
- Select the number of miles you want to buy.
- Fill in the required information to finalize your purchase.
Keep in mind that the usual restrictions for purchasing United miles apply to this promotion, including the following:
- Miles may be purchased in increments of 1,000 miles up to a maximum of 87,500 miles.
- Members can only purchase 175,000 miles per account per calendar year, and bonus miles count toward the 175,000-mile annual limit.
- Miles may take up to 48 hours to post to your account.
- Purchased or gifted miles do not count toward MileagePlus Premier elite status.
Which credit card should you use?
We put this exact question to the test. Since the purchase is processed by Points.com, you won’t earn a travel category bonus for it on most cards. However, some United co-branded credit cards — such as the United Explorer Card and the United Club Card — earned 2x United miles on the purchase.
At the time of our tests, the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card earned 3x Ultimate Rewards points on this purchase — netting the best 6% return on your purchase based on TPG valuations (on the first $150,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year). However, recent purchases have only earned 1x point per dollar.
As a result, you’ll want to use a card like The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express (2x Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 per year; then 1x) or the Chase Freedom Unlimited‘s 1.5% cash back.
