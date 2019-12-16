News

United’s Newark-Cape Town nonstop to return for 2020-21 season

 Zach Honig
6h ago

Sunday night, United Airlines Flight 1122 departed Newark Liberty International Airport bound for Cape Town, marking the first time United Airlines has operated service to South Africa. It’s also the first time any carrier has flown nonstop between North America and Cape Town, so naturally it’s been a cause for celebration for leisure and business travelers in the New York City area and beyond.

Now, United’s vice president of international network, Patrick Quayle, has confirmed that the route has been such a success that it’ll return for the 2020-21 season as well, running from late 2020 through March 2021, with a possible launch as early as November.

United currently offers 2-2-2 seating on the 787-9 operating nonstop flights between Newark and Cape Town. (Photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy)

Currently, the flight operates with the below schedule, though it’s likely United will increase the frequency for next year’s northern winter season.

  • Newark (EWR) 8:30pm Departure → Cape Town (CPT) 6:00pm (+1) Arrival (Wed, Fri, Sun)
  • Cape Town (CPT) 8:50pm Departure → Newark (EWR) 5:45am (+1) Arrival (Mon, Thu, Sat)

United is currently working to finalize next year’s schedule, so it isn’t possible to book a flight just yet. Still, for anyone hoping to travel to the Mother City next year, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to fly nonstop from the U.S. with United.

Featured photo of performers participating in a traditional South African dance at United’s Newark-Cape Town inaugural by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.

Zach Honig is Editor-at-Large at TPG, with contributions ranging from articles digging deep on loyalty programs and credit cards to delivery flight coverage to drone photography and much more.
