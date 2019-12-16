United’s Newark-Cape Town nonstop to return for 2020-21 season
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Sunday night, United Airlines Flight 1122 departed Newark Liberty International Airport bound for Cape Town, marking the first time United Airlines has operated service to South Africa. It’s also the first time any carrier has flown nonstop between North America and Cape Town, so naturally it’s been a cause for celebration for leisure and business travelers in the New York City area and beyond.
Now, United’s vice president of international network, Patrick Quayle, has confirmed that the route has been such a success that it’ll return for the 2020-21 season as well, running from late 2020 through March 2021, with a possible launch as early as November.
Currently, the flight operates with the below schedule, though it’s likely United will increase the frequency for next year’s northern winter season.
- Newark (EWR) 8:30pm Departure → Cape Town (CPT) 6:00pm (+1) Arrival (Wed, Fri, Sun)
- Cape Town (CPT) 8:50pm Departure → Newark (EWR) 5:45am (+1) Arrival (Mon, Thu, Sat)
United is currently working to finalize next year’s schedule, so it isn’t possible to book a flight just yet. Still, for anyone hoping to travel to the Mother City next year, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to fly nonstop from the U.S. with United.
Featured photo of performers participating in a traditional South African dance at United’s Newark-Cape Town inaugural by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.