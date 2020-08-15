United Airlines adds Cheyenne and Tallahassee to map amid growing regional connections
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines flyers will be able to land in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Tallahassee, Florida, come November as the carrier continues to add regional connections during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chicago-based carrier will add a daily between Denver (DEN) and Cheyenne (CYS) on Nov. 11, and Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH) and Tallahassee (TLH) on Nov. 18, according to Cirium schedules. Both routes will be flown by affiliate SkyWest Airlines with 50-seat Bombardier CRJ200 jets.
Flyers can buy tickets on the Denver-Cheyenne route for as low as $42 one-way, according to United’s website.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The new regional connections join five other routes that SkyWest will add under the United Express brand this fall. All of the additions buoy United’s hubs in Denver and Houston.
The adds come even as United plans to be at the most half the size it was at the end of 2019 by December. The pullback comes amid the stalled recovery in air travel due to COVID-19.
While many routes in United’s global network remain suspended, the airline is expanding where it sees travelers wanting to fly. This includes 17 new routes that bypass its hubs between Midwestern and Northeastern cities and Florida this winter.
Related: United Airlines adds 5 new regional routes from Denver and Houston
“We expect the recovery in demand we’ll see to be jagged,” United CEO Scott Kirby said on July 22. He added that the airline does not expect air travel to recover beyond about half of 2019 levels until a vaccine is widely available, something he hopes for by the end of 2021.
The new Cheyenne flight is subsidized under the federal government’s essential air service (EAS) program. SkyWest previously served the city from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) for American Airlines but appears to be switching the service to United.
United has served the Wyoming capital before, connecting Cheyenne and Denver into the early 2000s. In addition, Continental Airlines flew the Houston-Tallahassee route prior to its merger with United in 2010.
Related: United Airlines adds 17 routes to Florida, bypassing hubs in pandemic route-map shake-up
Featured image courtesy of Denver International Airport.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.