Travelers departing from and arriving at Ontario International Airport (ONT) can no longer use the popular ridesharing service Uber. Effective September 13, Uber no longer operates at the Los Angeles area airport.
According to Uber, a new rideshare surcharge prompted the company to end the airport service. The rideshare surcharge rose from $3 to $4 per trip. The Desert Sun reports that fees imposed on ridesharing services were increased on July 1 of this year.
Fees, like the $4 Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) surcharge, are typically passed off to drivers and occasionally, rider fares. Uber claims that the $4 fee imposed on TNCs at Ontario Airport is the highest in the country.
Ontario International Airport Deputy Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi told the Desert Sun that the airport never “asked Uber to leave” and that the airport “would love to continue negotiations” with Uber.
In a blog post published on Thursday, the airport noted that there are still a number of alternative rideshare and ground transportation options for passengers. Passengers hoping to use a ridesharing service for travel to or from Ontario International Airport can still access services offered by Lyft. Additionally, passengers can utilize public transportation and other private car services at the airport.
Featured image by Ontario Airport via Twitter (@flyONT)
