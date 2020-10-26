See if you’re eligible for an Uber Eats Pass membership from Amex
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier this year, Chase added valuable perks through DoorDash, including annual delivery credits with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and free DashPass memberships with a handful of cards, including Chase Sapphire Reserve, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
Now, American Express is joining forces with its partner Uber, with complimentary access to the ride-share giant’s competing dining offering: Eats Pass.
As of Monday, Oct. 28, 2020, U.S. consumers with The Platinum Card® from American Express, the American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Green Card will have 12 months of complimentary access to Eats Pass, valued at $10 per month, when they enroll by Dec. 31, 2021.
The information for the Chase Freedom Unlimited and Amex Green card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Eats Pass members get unlimited deliveries with a $0 fee, plus 5% off restaurant orders over $15. Additionally, members in select markets get free grocery delivery on orders over $30.
This new perk joins Amex’s latest Gold Card offering — beginning early next year, cardmembers get up to $10 of Uber Cash each month (up to $120 annually), which can also be used for Uber Eats orders within the U.S. Amex Platinum cardmembers, meanwhile, already get up to $200 in annual Uber credits, which can be used for Uber Eats deliveries as well.
Featured photo by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.