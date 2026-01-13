Airport security is about to get a lot faster at dozens of major U.S. hubs.

This month, the Transportation Security Administration revealed plans to dramatically expand its TSA PreCheck Touchless ID program, which allows passengers to fly through checkpoints without having to pull out their ID or boarding pass.

Today, the Touchless ID lanes are available at 15 U.S airports. By spring, the TSA expects to bring the service to 50 additional airports.

This will be a major time-saver for travelers. Not to mention, it's available at no added cost to anyone with TSA PreCheck access, including passengers who get their TSA PreCheck access through Global Entry.

What is TSA PreCheck Touchless ID?

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID launched in 2024. It's essentially a faster version of the TSA PreCheck program already used by tens of millions of travelers.

Similar to the paid Clear service that has been available for years at dozens of hubs, the TSA's new setup relies on a quick facial scan to verify travelers' identities; oftentimes, you only have to pause for a moment or two before proceeding to the carry-on baggage scanners.

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID. JASON LEE/TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION

On a recent flight, TSA PreCheck Touchless ID saved me 10 minutes compared to my traveling companion Ben Mutzabaugh, TPG's managing editor of aviation content, who went through the traditional TSA PreCheck lanes.

How to enroll in TSA PreCheck Touchless ID

If you're a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck member, getting enrolled in the Touchless ID program doesn't cost anything extra, though you will need to register for it ahead of time.

To opt in, you'll have to go to your airline profile and follow the prompts, which include uploading an image of your passport.

UNITED AIRLINES

You'll need to do this with each airline that participates in the Touchless ID program, including the five largest U.S. carriers: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Which airports have TSA PreCheck Touchless ID?

TPG is keeping a running tally of the airports that already offer the speedy TSA PreCheck Touchless ID service.

But, as noted, many more are coming.

TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION

Planned to launch this month

By the end of January, the TSA expects the Touchless ID lanes to be operational at 16 additional hubs, including:

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston

Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, D.C.

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Florida

Miami International Airport (MIA)

John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, California

Dallas Love Field (DAL)

Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Missouri

William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) in California

Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) in Alaska

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Long Beach Airport (LGB) in California

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

On the horizon

Airports on tap to launch the Touchless ID lanes by later this spring include:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu

San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma City

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) in Oklahoma

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in California

Midway International Airport (MDW) in Chicago

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) in New Mexico

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Florida

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Boise Airport (BOI)

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina

Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) in Alabama

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio

Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Providence

Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York

Bottom line

By the end of spring, the TSA expects its Touchless ID program to be operating at a total of 65 airports nationwide.

This is a huge win for travelers, considering these Touchless ID lanes have quickly become one of the fastest ways to get through airport security. Until now, though, they have only been available at a small handful of hubs.

Travelers uncomfortable with a facial biometric scan can continue to use the standard TSA PreCheck lanes.

