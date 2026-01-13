Major time-saver: TSA PreCheck Touchless ID expanding to 50 new airports by spring
Airport security is about to get a lot faster at dozens of major U.S. hubs.
This month, the Transportation Security Administration revealed plans to dramatically expand its TSA PreCheck Touchless ID program, which allows passengers to fly through checkpoints without having to pull out their ID or boarding pass.
Today, the Touchless ID lanes are available at 15 U.S airports. By spring, the TSA expects to bring the service to 50 additional airports.
This will be a major time-saver for travelers. Not to mention, it's available at no added cost to anyone with TSA PreCheck access, including passengers who get their TSA PreCheck access through Global Entry.
What is TSA PreCheck Touchless ID?
TSA PreCheck Touchless ID launched in 2024. It's essentially a faster version of the TSA PreCheck program already used by tens of millions of travelers.
Similar to the paid Clear service that has been available for years at dozens of hubs, the TSA's new setup relies on a quick facial scan to verify travelers' identities; oftentimes, you only have to pause for a moment or two before proceeding to the carry-on baggage scanners.
On a recent flight, TSA PreCheck Touchless ID saved me 10 minutes compared to my traveling companion Ben Mutzabaugh, TPG's managing editor of aviation content, who went through the traditional TSA PreCheck lanes.
How to enroll in TSA PreCheck Touchless ID
If you're a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck member, getting enrolled in the Touchless ID program doesn't cost anything extra, though you will need to register for it ahead of time.
To opt in, you'll have to go to your airline profile and follow the prompts, which include uploading an image of your passport.
You'll need to do this with each airline that participates in the Touchless ID program, including the five largest U.S. carriers: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Which airports have TSA PreCheck Touchless ID?
TPG is keeping a running tally of the airports that already offer the speedy TSA PreCheck Touchless ID service.
But, as noted, many more are coming.
Planned to launch this month
By the end of January, the TSA expects the Touchless ID lanes to be operational at 16 additional hubs, including:
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston
- Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, D.C.
- Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
- Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Florida
- Miami International Airport (MIA)
- John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, California
- Dallas Love Field (DAL)
- Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in Missouri
- William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
- San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) in California
- Sacramento International Airport (SMF)
- Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) in Alaska
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
- Long Beach Airport (LGB) in California
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)
On the horizon
Airports on tap to launch the Touchless ID lanes by later this spring include:
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu
- San Antonio International Airport (SAT)
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
- St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
- Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma City
- Tulsa International Airport (TUL) in Oklahoma
- Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in California
- Midway International Airport (MDW) in Chicago
- Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) in New Mexico
- Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Florida
- San Diego International Airport (SAN)
- Boise Airport (BOI)
- Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina
- Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina
- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
- Tampa International Airport (TPA)
- Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
- Indianapolis International Airport (IND)
- Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) in Alabama
- John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio
- Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)
- Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Providence
- Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York
Bottom line
By the end of spring, the TSA expects its Touchless ID program to be operating at a total of 65 airports nationwide.
This is a huge win for travelers, considering these Touchless ID lanes have quickly become one of the fastest ways to get through airport security. Until now, though, they have only been available at a small handful of hubs.
Travelers uncomfortable with a facial biometric scan can continue to use the standard TSA PreCheck lanes.
