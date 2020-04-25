Happy birthday! TPG UK’s first year in numbers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In April of 2019, a magical little switch in the digital world was flicked and thepointsguy.co.uk came to life. TPG UK kicked off with a bang with a four-day extravaganza in Covent Garden, and the pace has hardly let up since.
It has been quite a year for me and the team, growing The Points Guy U.K. into the biggest site of its kind in the country. And what better way to look back than to break down the numbers that spell out our successes from the first year.
- We have published a whopping 3,200 articles on the U.K. site.
- 4,200,000 unique people came to visit us over the past year.
- With all the page views adding up to a juicy 13,000,000.
- 70,000 subscribers get our newsletter curated by me in their inbox every day. You can sign up here.
- We published 21 exciting videos to our YouTube channel.
- These blew up and have been viewed 27,000,000 times!
- Our YouTube family grew as well, with 223,000 subscribers.
- And when you add all the watch time together, you watched our videos for a cumulative 354 years.
- We grew our team into a family of 8 travel experts: Christian, Nicky, Emily, Jean, Dan, Liam, Ben and Hayley.
- Since launch, we’ve flown on 266 flights with more than 40 airlines.
- We hit the road and met lots of our readers at 7 U.K. events.
- 77,000 people have followed us over on our social media channels.
Thank you for coming along for the ride over the past 12 months. Here’s to another year!
Featured image by Rory Dewar/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.