TPG Tuesday Q&A with Benet features Tariro Mzezewa, New York Times travel writer
The next guest on my monthly Facebook Live show in the TPG Women Facebook group on Tuesday, Jan. 12 is Tariro Mzezewa, a travel writer for The New York Times. If you have a bad case of wanderlust, you need to follow Mzezewa’s Instagram account.
Mzezewa writes, among other things, about the ways travel intersects with gender, race and the environment. She most recently wrote the article, “When the Pandemic Ends, Don’t Put Off Any More Adventures.”
People keep asking me what it’s like to be a travel writer who can’t travel right now. My answer is that daydreaming about travels past and future — living through old photos and virtual tours of faraway places — is what’s keeping me going.Tariro Mzezewa
Mzezewa has been on the travel team at the Times since 2018, and we’ll cover how she got into travel writing. TPG released its own list of the hottest travel destinations of 2021, so I’ll be chatting with Mzezewa about what she believes are the must-see places to visit this year.
So, please join us on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT in the TPG Women Facebook group (members only) and bring your questions!
