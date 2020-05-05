Take a virtual tour of the TPG beginner’s guide on the next ‘TPG Talks’ webinar
Points, miles and loyalty programs are complex — so much so that it’s the main reason The Points Guy exists! If you want to dip your toes in the points and miles game but have no idea where to start … well, start here. Join TPG’s Lifestyle Editor, Samantha Rosen, as she teaches you how to use points and miles to travel the world for free.
Date: Friday May 8
Time: Noon ET
Location: Zoom webinar — Register here
Along with host Richard Kerr and moderator Nick Ewen, Samantha will demystify some of the most common phrases you’ll see on the site, as well as share some of the tips that beginners can use to start racking up points in no time. Just a few years ago, Samantha was TPG’s first-ever, full-time Social Media Editor and had zero experience with loyalty programs. Today, she’s traveled the world on points and miles — including luxury hotels and flights from Japan to Europe and more.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation.
We know the amount of information to digest in the points and miles world is substantial, but the good news is you don’t need it all as a beginner. Join TPG Talks this week to learn more about getting started in this hobby — and get the ball rolling to your next trip (when travel opens again) booked with points and miles.
