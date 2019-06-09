This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We recently asked our TPG Lounge members to share their all-time favorite points hotels in the Caribbean. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity. Note that we’ve included Cancun and Playa del Carmen since they’re both located along the Caribbean Sea).
High Times at Hyatt
Whether they’re scoring sweet hotel redemptions in Cancun or the Bahamas, our TPG Lounge readers definitely know what they’re doing when it comes to cashing in their precious points at Hyatt properties throughout the Caribbean.
“Hyatt Ziva Cancun. The value is ridiculous. 25,000 Hyatt points a night for two at an all-inclusive resort with gorgeous rooms and good food. Call Hyatt directly, confirm that they have the dates you want, then transfer [the points] from Chase Ultimate Rewards. I’ve done it right on the phone with a Hyatt rep.” — Denise R.
“I’m at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar right now and am loving it. The food is very pricey but if you get a room with access to the lounge — it’s 27,000 Hyatt points per night instead of 20,000 — it becomes manageable with free breakfast and some hot food at night that can substitute dinner.” — Ramy W.
“The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba; Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour; and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.” — James F.
“Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino and The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa.” — Toshiba G.
“Hyatt Zilara Cancun.” — Alex T.
“Hyatt Regency Aruba.” — Laura W.
Making Memories With Marriott
Many TPG Lounge members shared the experiences they’d had at a number of Marriott resorts around the Caribbean, including Autograph Collection, Westin, Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis properties, all part of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.
“French Leave Resort in Eleuthera, Bahamas, a tiny resort where each room is its own private bungalow. Incredible sunsets over the bay and a private beach that you have almost to yourself. A perfect escape. It’s [part of the] Marriott Autograph Collection. We paid 180,000 points for five nights.” — Dustin C.
“The best is Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, Autograph Collection, a Marriott property.” — Luis F
“I really enjoyed The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort Villas & Spa in Cancun.” — Marina M.
“Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.” — Jen N.
“The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Amazing property. We have been there three times and can’t wait to return. We are trying The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba this summer and hoping for a similar experience.” — Mindy S.
“The Ritz-Carlton or Marriott in Aruba. [There are] more shipwrecks than anywhere in the Caribbean [so it] makes for great diving and snorkeling, plus it’s out of the hurricane belt so the weather is always great.” — Melissa A.
“So far, either The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa or the The Ritz-Carlton, St Thomas. Looking forward to trying Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, Autograph Collection, ASAP!” — Ted D.
“The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico.” — Russell F.
“The only hotel I’ve ever stayed at was the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino, so, yeah.” — Gary H.
Incredible Stays With IHG and Hilton
Grand Cayman’s Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, a property under the IHG umbrella, was a big hit with some of our TPG Lounge members.
“Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman, part of IHG. All the Kimpton [hotels] are great properties and this one definitely stuck out. Didn’t even have to lift a finger for anything. Staff was amazing.” — Joey B.
“It’s certainly hard to beat the value you get using points at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman. 70,000 points per night and the 4th night free with the IHG Premier Rewards Club Credit Card. Cash prices average $950 per night, so that’s $0.018 per point, 3x that of TPG’s value!” — Julian R.
“I did this exact thing in February [staying at Kimpton Seafire]. The cash price for five nights would’ve been over $10,000 at the time because it was during the KAABOO Cayman festival. Great deal.” — Joey B.
“Intercontental San Juan.” — Mel R.
“Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa.” — Andrew T.
Other Non-Points Hotels Worth Mentioning
Our TPG Lounge readers always remember to give credit where it’s due, whether it’s a great stay at a luxury resort you can book through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal or exceptional service at a Fairmont resort in Playa del Carmen.
“Cap Masion in St. Lucia. Incredible food, views and a secluded beach. Stayed there on Chase UR points in December. It can be booked through the Ultimate Rewards portal. Go through and search for St. Lucia resorts. Filter from there.” — Heath S.
“Fairmont hotels anywhere will always have the best service. We love the one in Playa del Carmen, Fairmont Mayakoba. Good food, amazing service, a kid’s pool with a bar for adults and an adults-only infinity pool. The only issue is the sargassum seaweed, which comes and goes but the staff clean the beach every day as is necessary — the service and lower price than other five-star resorts makes up for it. It’s just a gorgeous resort. You can also visit the restaurants at the nearby Rosewood Mayakoba and Banyan Tree Mayakoba and charge [the bill] to your Fairmont room.” — Lara H.S.
Readers Helping Readers
We love it when our TPG Lounge members get so involved in a topic they end up sharing tips and tricks based on their own experience — especially when they use that knowledge to reassure other travelers that they’re making the right redemption choices. That’s what happened when TPG Lounge reader Belle K. asked for tips about an upcoming trip to French Leave Resort, Autograph Collection, in the Bahamas.
“I’m going there [to French Leave Resort] over Thanksgiving. Any recommendations?” — Belle K.
“Awesome! Be prepared to slow down and relax. It’s a much slower pace in Eleuthera. The restaurant on site is great but you may want to walk downtown to Da Perk Coffee Shop or Buccaneer Club to mix it up. If you get a chance, rent a 4×4 and drive down to Lighthouse Beach on the southern tip of the island. It’s a long, rough drive but it’s one of the best beaches I’ve ever been to.” — Dustin C.
Featured photo of the Hyatt Ziva Cancun by Zach Griff / The Points Guy.
