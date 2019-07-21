This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We recently asked our TPG Lounge audience to share their greatest success stories with Hilton Honors, a timely topic given the new welcome offers on the program’s cobranded Amex cards. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity).
Using Hilton Honors Points in the US
From memorable Hawaiian Island getaways to incredible experiences at the GRAMMYs, our TPG Lounge members definitely know how to make the most of Hilton Honors points when planning vacations here at home.
“400,000 Hilton Honors points for 10 nights on two Hawaiian islands for our wedding and 380,000 Honors points for five nights in the Maldives are my biggest yet. We stayed at Hilton Waikoloa Village on the Big Island and Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort on Oahu. When we go back for our five-year anniversary, we are going to the Grand Wailea Maui, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, and most likely back to Hilton Waikoloa Village.” — Dennis H.
“We have six nights booked at the Grand Wailea Maui, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, over Christmas for 380,000 Hilton Honors points, plus the Aspire free night. It’s valued at $8,500.” — Jody H.
“Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, Curio Collection by Hilton for 240,000 Hilton Honors points, plus the 5th night free and a waterfront room.” — Casey C.B.
“I used 450,000 Hilton Honors points for a trip to the GRAMMYs! The package provided two tickets to a pre-show brunch, the awards, the official after party, the GRAMMY Museum, a two-night stay at The Beverly Hilton and transportation between the airport, hotel and events. I also had complimentary breakfast thanks to the Hilton Gold Status I have through my Platinum Card® by American Express. Best use of Hilton Honors points ever!” — Shana G.
Epic European Vacations
Whether it’s a great deal on a longer stay in London or free weekend nights spent in Rome and Dubrovnik, our well-traveled TPG Lounge audience never fails to impress us with their Hilton Honors redemptions.
“I booked a 10-night stay with two rooms at the Hampton by Hilton London Croydon for only 20,000 Honors points per room per night in early May. The 5th and 10th nights were free, and it was 300,000 Honors points altogether. It was very close to the East Croydon train station, which made getting in and out of London a breeze for our family of five, and the X26 bus can take you all the way to LHR for around $2 each.” — Richard D.
“Used 80,000 Hilton Honors points for four nights at the Hampton by Hilton Rome East. It was a 25-minute Uber ride into the city but still worth it with free breakfast and a sweet new room. It’s a newer hotel, in great shape and the staff were awesome.” — Andy S.
“We used our free weekend night at the Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, and got the other two nights for 80,000 Hilton Honors points each. Such a gorgeous hotel! We had another amazing free night at the Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik, which we booked through the app and called to redeem.” — Christine L.S.
“I found the Waldorf Astoria Versailles – Trianon Palace in France for 41,000 Hilton Honors points per night in the summer of 2017. A five-night stay was just over 160,000 points. I found it on the hotel’s website and booked direct. When I later called the Diamond desk to extend the stay, the rep told me she’d never heard of the points for that property being that low. I did book two additional nights on a separate reservation for 65,000 Honors points per night.” — George M.
“Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian for 60,000 Hilton Honors points a night for four nights in November. The breakfast, location, room and service were amazing!” — Kathleen M.S.
“Staying at the brand new LXR in Paris in September for 95,000 Hilton Honors points a night. Can’t wait!” — Trey M.
“The Hilton Mainz in Germany, with the 5th night free and a great free breakfast buffet — they give Diamond members the full breakfast, not just the continental. River view was great.” — Stephen A.
Memorable Stays in Oceania, Asia and Israel
Several TPG Lounge readers shared how they’d cashed in Hilton Honors points for free stays in Sydney, Bora Bora, Koh Samui, Tokyo, Bangkok and Jerusalem.
“Booked the Hilton Sydney on New Year’s Eve for 75,000 Hilton Honors points when it was going for $800 USD. I was also upgraded to one of the relaxation suites!” — Takashi N.
“Conrad Bora Bora Nui for five nights with a standard suite redemption at 320,000 Honors points total. Got a free upgrade six levels to an overwater room with a pool. It was an online redemption with the 5th night free so I had to check back frequently for all the standard nights I needed to be available. It appears to have increased to 89,000 points a night from 80,000 but still makes an incredible redemption.” — Blythe N.
“Conrad Bora Bora Nui. We used 80,000 Hilton Honors points per night for a room that goes for about $1,100 a night. It’s a huge suite, too!” — Kim G.C.
“380,000 Hilton Honors points for five nights in a pool villa at the Conrad Koh Samui. It was incredible, one of my favorite hotel stays to date.” — Jody H.
“It’s not incredibly special, but my five nights at Hilton Tokyo Bay for 200,000 Honors points were fun. It was great to go to a [hotel near] Disney for almost nothing out of pocket, and we were upgraded to a suite. I loved it there. It was so close to the monorail and the soft Disney music throughout the hotel was really magical.” — Allison N.
“I booked the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sukhumvit Bangkok for Chinese New Year at 20,000 Honors points per night. The rate is 60,000 Honors points per night now.” — David Y.
“Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem: five nights at 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night with the 5th night free, for a total of 380,000 points. This was a fairly expensive redemption, but since cash rates are more than $1,400 per night for my dates, I’ll consider it a huge win. I can’t wait!” — Julian R.
New Credit Card Offers
If you’re intrigued by any of the above awards, now is a great time to open a Hilton credit card, as a few are offering limited-time bonuses that make already-valuable cards even more rewarding.
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express: Earn 90,000 Hilton Honors points after spending $2,000 in the first three months. Enjoy automatic Silver status and earn 7x points on Hilton stays and 5x points at US restaurants, US supermarkets and US gas stations, all with no annual fee (see rates & fees).
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $4,000 within the first four months. Enjoy automatic Gold status (or upgrade to Diamond status by spending $40,000 in a year). You’ll earn 12x points at Hilton properties and 6x points at US supermarkets, US restaurants and US gas stations. If you spend $15,000 on the card in a calendar year, you’ll also earn a free weekend night certificate, all of which requires just a $95 annual fee (see rates & fees).
This is in addition to the standard welcome offer on the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, which awards new cardholders 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the card within your first three months of card membership. It comes with automatic Diamond status, a $250 annual Hilton resort credit, Priority Pass Select membership and 14x points on Hilton stays, all for a $450 annual fee (see rates & fees)
For rates and fees of the Hilton Amex card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Surpass card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Aspire card, please click here.
Featured photo of Hilton Waikoloa Village by Summer Hull / The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
This card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 150,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months.
- Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, enjoy a free Weekend Night Reward within your first year and every year after renewal.
- Earn 14X Hilton Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your Card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.
- Earn 7X Bonus Points for eligible purchases: on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies & at U.S. restaurants.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
- Enjoy up to $250 in Hilton Resort Credits on your Card each anniversary year, when you stay at participating resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
- Enjoy complimentary Diamond status with your Hilton Honors Aspire Card.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.