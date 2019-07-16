This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re incredibly excited to announce today that Richard Kerr — a longtime contributor and well-respected voice in the points and miles community — will be joining The Points Guy as our new Loyalty and Engagement Editor. This role will include writing articles for the site as well as coordinating events and other community engagement efforts to support the TPG brand. Richard brings a wealth of knowledge in both mainstream and obscure airline loyalty programs, adding a passionate voice to the growing team of experts here at TPG.
Richard should be a familiar face to many TPG readers, as he’s written for the site since 2014. He also created and managed Award Travel 101, a popular travel group on Facebook. We chatted with Richard ahead of his July 23 start date, and he had a hard time containing his excitement.
“I’m thrilled to join the team full-time after five years of contributing. My passions are people, points and miles, and in my new role I get to combine all three on a daily basis. I look forward to engaging with, listening to and teaching all of our readers both online and in new formats we have planned for offline events. It’s been incredible to see how loyalty currencies can positively affect so many people, and we’re just starting to see what’s possible.
A big thanks to everyone at TPG and beyond who have been supporters of me and my family. I am ready to go to work for all of you — the readers.”
This level of excitement is shared by everyone on the TPG team, including CEO and founder Brian Kelly. “Richard is one of the world’s top points and miles experts and a community builder,” Kelly says. “That’s a combination we’re excited to bring on at TPG as we double down on creating a valuable community and new tools for our millions of readers.”
Richard will report to Nick Ewen, who will be taking on a new role as the head of The Points Lab, an innovation hub designed to explore new ways to package and deliver content and educate the site’s 10 million+ unique monthly visitors. Richard and Nick have worked together for years on the editorial side of the team and are looking forward to an expanded working relationship.
“I’m incredibly excited to have Richard join the TPG team in a full-time capacity,” Ewen says. “His expertise in numerous loyalty programs is unparalleled, but even more impressive is his dedication and commitment to the points and miles community. His voice will drive even more engagement with TPG’s audience, both on the site and through live events and other resources that are currently in the works.”
Richard is a nine-year veteran in the US Navy and has called both the UK and Japan home — though he currently resides in Georgia with his wife Emily and two children, Thomas (age 4) and Mary (age 2).
Outside of traveling, he’s a diehard Atlanta Braves fan, even putting $100 on his favorite team to win the 2019 World Series back in February — a wager he’s quite pleased with at this point in the season. He just completed his first triathlon, placing third in his age group despite his love of Coors Light and gummy candy. He’s also an aspiring stand-up comic, a trait that’ll come in handy as he engages TPG readers across all channels.
You can follow Richard on Twitter @KerrPoints and on Instagram @kerrpoints.
Please join me in welcoming Richard to the team!
Featured photo courtesy of Richard Kerr
