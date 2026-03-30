Charleston, South Carolina's famed harbor finally has a luxury waterfront hotel. The Cooper, a 191-room property, is sure to set a new standard for the city's hotel scene.

Blending Charleston's history and sophistication with modern comforts and new-age amenities, the hotel is a testament to Lowcountry design, featuring a stunning staircase, beautiful murals and stone accents.

Across the 191 rooms, inclusive of 25 suites, guests will find coastal favorites like shiplap wall paneling, oak floors and some rooms with Juliette balconies or patios to let in the harbor's salty air breeze.

THE COOPER

Food at The Cooper is led by chef Nick Dugan, and the property will feature three restaurants. The Crossing, the hotel's signature restaurant serving Mediterranean food with a Lowcountry twist, offers delectable dishes like Carolina snapper, lemon- and dill-packed spanakorizo rice and, because it's the coast, a raw bar. CurrentBurger is a modern soda shop that will open in the coming weeks. The all-day cafe, Cooper Coffee & Wine, flows with the day, offering a morning caffeine fix and evening happy hour. And, if you spend a day lounging by the pool, Bar Marti, the poolside bar and restaurant, is waiting to serve up drinks and snacks while you bask in the sun.

Amenities abound at The Cooper. You'll find a 7,000-square-foot spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an infinity pool and an on-site marina where guests can hop on a number of boats, including a Hinckley yacht, for paid excursions.

THE COOPER

Charleston is always a good idea, thanks to its outstanding food, hospitable locals and rich culture and history. Now, it finally has the luxury waterfront hotel it deserves.

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How to book The Cooper

Now open, cash rates at The Cooper start at $950 per night. For added perks, consider booking through Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Virtuoso or the Capital One Premier Collection.

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